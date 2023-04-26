Gov. Gavin Newsom joined state and local officials and community leaders in the Tulare Basin this week to survey flooding brought on by major storms earlier this year and outline actions the state is taking to support the region as it faces long-term flooding.

Flooding impacts are expected to worsen in the coming weeks as snowmelt escalates due to higher temperatures in the Sierra Nevada.

Newsom visited several locations Tuesday in the Tulare Basin to see flooding impacts firsthand, including the Allensworth community center, a project spearheaded by CAL FIRE to raise a critical access road to Alpaugh, and a dairy that has been partially submerged by flood water.

