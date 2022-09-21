The Carnegie Museum of Kings County has been under new leadership for a little more than a year and board President Jack Schwartz spoke about its accomplishments during a study session Tuesday with the Hanford City Council.

The study session was used by city leaders to get information about what the Carnegie has been and is doing to better support the historical organization operating the museum.

Schwartz provided a detailed report on the board members overseeing the museum's operations, which include middle school history teacher Evan Gelsi and Hanford Planning Commissioner Dennis Ham.

