The Carnegie Museum of Kings County has been under new leadership for a little more than a year and board President Jack Schwartz spoke about its accomplishments during a study session Tuesday with the Hanford City Council.
The study session was used by city leaders to get information about what the Carnegie has been and is doing to better support the historical organization operating the museum.
Schwartz provided a detailed report on the board members overseeing the museum's operations, which include middle school history teacher Evan Gelsi and Hanford Planning Commissioner Dennis Ham.
The museum was reorganized and incorporated during summer 2021, working to uphold their newly established motto: working together to bring Kings County history to life through preservation and education.
The building operated by the museum was originally built in 1905 through the philanthropic arm of steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, who made it his personal mission to provide libraries throughout the United States.
Carnegie financed 1,600 libraries between 1883 and 1929 with 1,554 of the buildings still standing in 2022.
The building is currently owned by the City of Hanford; the Carnegie Museum operates it, paying the utilities. The museum itself is funded solely by private donations.
"There is no cost for admission," Schwartz said after the study session. "The museum asks for a suggested donation of $10 per adult and $5 per child."
The museum offers a QR code at entry that visitors can scan to make donations online if they aren't able to put anything into the donation box. Donors can also make donations through the museum website.
The donations are used to finance themed exhibitions and pay for the building's infrastructure needs such as window treatments, flooring, and landscaping.
Previous exhibitions have focused on the history of NAS Lemoore, Black history, and Kings County athletes - which closed on Sept. 18. One of the first exhibitions honored Hanford's historic China Alley in the wake of the Taoist Temple fire.
The Carnegie has also adapted to improving its online presence by offering virtual tours and exhibitions since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community involvement has been the biggest boon for the Carnegie since its reorganization. The museum's success has been bolstered by partnerships with the Kings Players, the Chamber of Commerce, and Main Street Hanford.
Schwartz said the Sunset Rotary Club has been one of the biggest supporters of the Carnegie's mission to revitalize an interest in Kings County and Hanford's respective histories.
Schwartz reported the Carnegie is applying for federal grants to help fund upgrades to the building to bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide a seismic retrofit to protect against earthquake damage.
In the meantime Schwartz, the board members, and their volunteers are preparing for a year-long exhibition focused on the Azorean Portuguese immigration to Kings County, which will go live sometime in 2023.
For more information about the Carnegie Museum, you can contact Schwartz at 650-863-5823 or email the museum at carnegieofhanford@gmail.com.