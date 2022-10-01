CalMatters6.PNG

Kings County District 1 Supervisor Joe Neves says his county expedites renewable energy projects in a special solar zone. 

 Larry Valenzuela, CalMatters/CatchLight Local

Longtime holder of the District 1 seat on the Kings County Board of Supervisors, Joe Neves, finds himself in a familiar place heading into November — the campaign trail.

“I see it as an opportunity,” Neves said. “The hardest part [of campaigning] is finding the time for it since we stay so busy, but I certainly do not dread it. I look forward to the interaction.”

Elected in 1994, this will be eighth time Neves has campaigned for District 1’s seat, though in many of those election cycles he ran unopposed.

