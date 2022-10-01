Longtime holder of the District 1 seat on the Kings County Board of Supervisors, Joe Neves, finds himself in a familiar place heading into November — the campaign trail.
“I see it as an opportunity,” Neves said. “The hardest part [of campaigning] is finding the time for it since we stay so busy, but I certainly do not dread it. I look forward to the interaction.”
Elected in 1994, this will be eighth time Neves has campaigned for District 1’s seat, though in many of those election cycles he ran unopposed.
Neves faced two challengers in the June primary, with 782 votes (47.68%), Neves bested Martin Chavez and Edward Neal, who had 487 (29.7%) and 371 (22.62%) votes, respectively. As Neves was unable to secure at least half of the vote, he will now face Chavez in the November general election.
Neves said he wasn’t necessarily surprised that he was unable to clinch the 50 percent needed to win straight away in June. Three-way races are tough, he said, and he didn’t campaign as much as he should have.
Going into November, he’s hoping to avoid making the same mistake.
Along with campaigning, public appearances, mailers and signs, Neves’ experience, skills and knowledge of issues affecting Kings County are all items he wants to make voters aware of, he said. Of those issues affecting the county, Neves said water is at the forefront of peoples’ minds.
“Water-related activities will be a big part of the discussion, both drought mitigation and groundwater management, somewhat water quality,” Neves said. “There are people losing wells, both at their homes and businesses and there are communities challenged by dropping groundwater. And then with the utility costs, the deeper the water is, the larger the cost to pump and treat and prepare that water for the public. It’s a challenge.”
Neves said that public safety is also going to remain an important issue in the coming years. With the failure of Measure F in June, which would have increased the county sales tax to provide funds for county firefighters, Neves sees challenges in terms of staffing.
“We were able to direct ARPA funds to the automatic CPR machines in each station and 2-0 staffing in each station. With help from the state, we were able to upgrade the fleet and we have a couple of stations that are going to be remodeled with the help of the Santa Rosa Rancheria,” Neves said. “But we’ll have to continue to focus on staffing and equipment, as well as facilities and we’ll have to figure out how to fund that in the future.”
Law enforcement faces similar challenges in terms of funding and staffing, Neves said.
“Law enforcement is not as sought-after of a career as it has been before, which presents a challenge,” he said, adding that he would like to be able to increase county law enforcement wages to be more competitive with other areas in the state which pay more. He also commended the Explorer Program for getting younger people involved in law enforcement and readying them for possible futures in the field.
Other issues that Neves said would be pressing in the next four years would be getting help for a homeless population that is sometimes not open to assistance, housing costs and the bureaucracy that he feels puts an unnecessary weight on renters and buyers, and the need for increased bandwidth in an increasingly digital world.
A recent win for the County that Neves had a hand in was the beginning of the restoration of the Kings Building. The building, locally known as “The Old Hospital” on Lacey Boulevard, is currently undergoing renovations to bring it up to code to house offices for the county's Human Services and Behavioral Health agencies.
“I think that’s a real gem for the community. It would have been a real tragedy to tear it down and put in a parking lot or build a new structure,” he said. “I think it will serve the community for another 100 years.”
Win or lose, Neves is still on track this year for what he may best be known for in some younger circles — playing Santa Claus.
Neves and his wife, Kathy, play Mr. and Mrs. Claus every holiday season at various functions in the community. This year, the couple have about 100 functions on the calendar so far.
Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of profiles on candidates for the Kings County Board of Supervisors.