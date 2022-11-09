Longtime incumbent Joe Neves led challenger Martin Chavez for the Kings County Board of Supervisors’ District 1 seat by more than 10 points Wednesday, according to the county Board of Election's most recent numbers. 

Neves totaled 1,631 votes (55.68%) while Chavez totaled 1,298 (44.32%) with 100% of precincts reporting at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The two vied for the District 1 seat, which covers 131 square miles and includes Stratford, Naval Air Station Lemoore and the southern portion of Lemoore.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

