Longtime incumbent Joe Neves led challenger Martin Chavez for the Kings County Board of Supervisors’ District 1 seat by more than 10 points Wednesday, according to the county Board of Election's most recent numbers.
Neves totaled 1,631 votes (55.68%) while Chavez totaled 1,298 (44.32%) with 100% of precincts reporting at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
The two vied for the District 1 seat, which covers 131 square miles and includes Stratford, Naval Air Station Lemoore and the southern portion of Lemoore.
Initial results saw Neves with a 15-point lead, which shrank to around 11% by the time the 11:30 p.m. results were released.
Neither candidate responded to calls for comment Wednesday afternoon.
In the June Primary, Chavez forced a runoff race with the incumbent as Neves failed to gain a 50 percent majority in a three-way race. With 782 votes (47.68%), Neves bested challengers Chavez and Edward Neal in June, who had 487 (29.7%) and 371 (22.62%) votes, respectively.
Incumbent Neves was elected to the seat in 1994.