Most of County of Kings’ offices will be closed to the public from end of
business at noon on Friday, December 24, 2021 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan.
DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE – 680 N. CAMPUS DRIVE, SUITE B, HANFORD
During this time period the department will have an inspector available to respond to calls for Phytosanitary Certification inspections, “Blue Tag” shipment inspections, 008 out-of-state shipments, and Line Inspections for seed certification inspections at cotton gins.
In order to arrange these services between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3, you are asked to call (559) 852-2830 24-hours in advance of the service needed. Please leave a message describing your service request, and all messages will be checked once each day between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3 (with the exception of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1).
Notice of Intent’s (NOI’s) and permit revisions can also be submitted by fax or email.
ASSESSOR/CLERK-RECORDER OFFICE - BUILDING #7 1400 W. LACEY BLVD., HANFORD
Kings County Clerk-Recorder's Office will be open on the following days:
8 a/m/ to noon, Dec. 24.
Recordings and all other Clerk services will be processed between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Title companies and the general public must submit documents prior to 10:30 a.m. so that rejected documents may be returned to our office no later than 11 a.m.
Open for recordings only from Dec. 28-31.
Open 8-10 a.m. Dec. 28-30 for document recording only.
Title companies and the general public must submit all documents prior to 9:30 a.m. so that rejected documents may be returned to our office no later than 10 a.m.
On Jan. 4, 2022: Kings County Assessor and Clerk-Recorder's Offices resume normal business hours.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT – 330 CAMPUS DR, HANFORD
The offices will be closed to the public from beginning at noon Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 until Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Communicable Disease Unit — For a communicable disease emergency, (non-COVID-19 related) call (559) 852-2720 for dispatch.
COVID-19 Results – Public Health staff will still be notifying individuals of the their COVID19 test results, conducting case investigations and contact tracing except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination:
The KCDPH mobile unit will not run from Dec. 24 – Jan. 3, and will resume normal service on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Vaccination and testing will be available as follows. Please visit www.KCDPH.com “Services” section for a complete list of hours and locations.
- Sunday, Dec. 26 - Closed
- Monday, Dec. 27 – COVID vaccination and testing available in Hanford, Lemoore, Avenal and Corcoran public health clinics.
- Tuesday, Dec. 28 - COVID vaccination and testing available in Hanford public health clinic only.
- Wednesday, Dec. 29 - COVID vaccination and testing available in Hanford, Lemoore, Avenal and Corcoran public health clinics.
- Thursday, Dec. 30 - COVID vaccination and testing available in Hanford public health clinic only.
- Friday, Dec. 31 – COVID testing only, Hanford public health clinic.
- Sunday, Jan. 2 - COVID vaccination and testing available in Hanford, Lemoore, Avenal and Corcoran public health clinics.
- Monday, Jan. 3 - COVID vaccination and testing available in Hanford, Lemoore, Avenal and Corcoran public health clinics.
Environmental Health Services – No new permits will be issued during the closure. No water samples will be accepted or collected during the closure period.
Intervention and Prevention – No direct services will be available including: No TB Clearance; No TB Skin Testing; No HIV testing; No STD Testing or Treatment; No immunizations.
