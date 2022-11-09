With 100% of precincts reporting, a clear picture of election results emerged Wednesday afternoon.

Measure J

Measure J, the West Hills College District bond measure, lacked the votes needed to pass.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you