With 100% of precincts reporting, a clear picture of election results emerged Wednesday afternoon.
Measure J
Measure J, the West Hills College District bond measure, lacked the votes needed to pass.
“No” votes totaled 2,889 (52.66%) percent with 100% of precincts reporting while “Yes” votes totaled 2,597 (47.34%). The measure needed a 55% supermajority to pass.
West Hills College Lemoore Chancellor Kristin Clark was disappointed in the outcome, she said Wednesday.
“We have a state bond where the majority of the project that we want to build, the money’s coming from the state but there’s a matching requirement,” Clark said. “About 75% of the budget for the new instructional building comes from the state and the other part is a match. We were only asking the taxpayers for that match, we weren’t going out for anything more than that because we’re sensitive to asking our taxpayers to contribute.”
Passage would have authorized the West Hills Community College District to issue $8.6 million in bonds with that bond revenue going to fund new classrooms and labs requiring an estimated property tax levy of $9.35 per $100,000 in assessed value.
The measure would raise $727,000 annually through 2039, according to the bill. The new classrooms and labs would provide career training in computer sciences, health sciences, nursing and paramedics, and would qualify for State matching funds.
Now the college district is tasked with finding other avenues to obtain the matching funds for the project or risk losing the State’s matching funds. Clark said the district will be looking at available loans, as the project would be slated to begin construction in 2023.
California’s 22nd Congressional District
With 31% of votes counted as of 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, Congressman David Valadao led challenger Assemblymember Rudy Salas by eight percentage points, according to the New York Times.
Valadao totaled 23,034 votes (54%) while Salas totaled 19,648 (46%). Valadao led thanks to stronger showings in Tulare and Kings counties, while Salas led slightly in the more populous Kern county. Valadao led in his home county of Kings with 5,169 (57.26%) votes while Salas totaled 3,859 (42.74%) shortly before midnight Tuesday night.
"We always knew this race was going to be tight. I’m optimistic about our start, but we still have a long way to go,” Valadao said via email Wednesday afternoon.
The Valadao campaign stated that leading in Tulare and Kings counties while running a closer race in Kern County was in line with their expectations for the election.
Only about 31% of the votes from Kern, Kings and Tulare counties had been accounted for by the most recent updates from the various boards of election.
“While we patiently wait for every vote to be counted, I want to thank everyone who poured their heart into this campaign and joined me in fighting for a better Central Valley. I’m humbled and thankful for all your support as we await the final election count,” Salas said via email Wednesday.
He added, “I’m proud that our campaign kept its promise to focus on improving the lives of Central Valley working families. Our supporters voted for representation that prioritizes kitchen table issues – lowering costs, higher wages, safe communities, and keeping big government intrusion out of our personal lives. Those issues have been the North Star for our campaign.
Other races
- Measure K, which would have supported new facilities at Kings River-Hardwick Elementary School District was shot down with 426 (60.94%) voters saying “No,” as opposed to the 273 (39.05%) saying “Yes.” The $4 million in bonds would pay for educational facilities stemming from an estimated property tax levy of $30 per $100,000 in assessed value.
- Lemoore City Councilmembers Frank Gornick and Stuart Lyons will remain on Council, having both run unopposed.
- Alvarado Preciado and Pablo Hernandez have been re-elected to Avenal City Council.