Measure F, the countywide sales tax measure, faced strong opposition as voters took to the polls on Tuesday, and that played out with the measure failing by a significant margin.
With 100% of precincts reporting Wednesday, the measure had 7,117 no votes, for 62.39%, and 4,290 yes votes for 37.61%.
The measure was intended to generate $11 million for emergency services in the county through an increase in sales tax of .5%, bringing the county tax to 7.75% and in Corcoran, up to 8.75%.
Opposition to the measure cited no support for municipal emergency services, and no clear sunset on the sales tax increase, according to officials.
Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass was among those in opposition, stating "It goes against the brother and sisterhood of the fire service I am apart of to oppose this, however, it only serves to benefit some of the first responders in the County and it's my job to advocate for the people of the Hanford Fire Department."
The Hanford City Council also opposed the measure, adopting Resolution 22-21-R stating the City's formal opposition at the May 17 council meeting.
District 1 County Supervisor Joe Neves, who represents Lemoore and Stratford, said he was disappointed in the failure of the measure, however.
“It’s disappointing. I think the [Kings County] Fire Department did a good job of getting that campaign together,” Neves said. “Unfortunately in today’s environment with inflation and high costs, anything that adds to the sales tax or cost of doing business is a concern to business owners and consumers as well.”
Neves said that he understands the community’s concerns but also noted that public protection is an expensive service and that those services in rural areas are underfunded.