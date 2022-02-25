On Feb. 16, a special City Council meeting was held to take public comment and share facts about the proposed Northstar Court apartment complex, slated to go in near the intersection of Fargo and 11th Avenues in Hanford.
The meeting was said to have been one of the largest and most raucous in Hanford’s history. Scheduled presentations were cut short or eliminated when audience members shouted down the presenters. Many clapped and gestured, waved signs and yelled from the audience.
“It was unlike any public meeting I’ve ever been a part of, and I’ve been attending public meetings for more than 30 years,” said Hanford Mayor Diane Sharp.
Last Wednesday’s Civic Auditorium meeting was just the third Council meeting Sharp has chaired.
“It was challenging, trying to keep order and treat all speakers fairly and evenly, while getting in as many folks that wanted to comment as we could,” she added. “I was more focused on the process than the people that night, and that was a mistake I will learn from.”
Sharp will host a coffee gathering 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Sweet Palette Bakery, 2637 N. 11th Avenue, for anyone who would like to talk to the mayor to discuss Northstar Courts or any topic.