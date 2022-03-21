Chris Mathys filed a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber after her office rejected his ballot designation as a "Trump Conservative."
Mathys is running as a Republican candidate in Congressional District 22.
The state rejected the designation in a letter to Mathys signed by a staff attorney from the Secretary of State's office.
The letter references California Code of Regulations 20714(a), noting "a ballot designation" is required to help voters determine a candidate's qualifications and background.
"The designation 'Trump Conservative' does not constitute a current profession, vocation, or occupation," Robbie Anderson, elections counsel for the Secretary of State Elections Division, wrote.
"The term 'Conservative' is deemed a status," Anderson continued, noting the term "is an inappropriate designation" under the California Code of Regulations.
In his lawsuit, Mathys requests the Superior Court of Sacramento County "allow the ballot designation 'Trump Conservative/Businessman' for the upcoming election on June 7, 2022."
Mathys, who chose not to include Alternate Ballot Designations on his worksheet, said he believes the Secretary of State's office has no right to tell any candidate how to self-identify.
However, the Secretary of State's office takes the position that California Elections Code law provides explicit instructions for describing a "candidate's current principal professions, vocations, or occupations" and that the description shall "consist of no more than three words."
Although "Trump Conservative/Businessman" would seem to fit the second requirement, the state took issue with the term "Conservative," which it disputes as not constituting an occupation.
"I think the statute is wrong," Mathys said. "I think the interpretation is wrong. It's not up to the state to determine what people are and what they think they are."
Asked why he did not include two alternate professional descriptions on his Ballot Designation Worksheet, Mathys replied: "For the simple reason I don't look at this as a bargaining negotiation."
"I'm a conservative Republican who supports what Trump did as president," the aspiring congressional candidate said. "I believe as a Congressman I would like to continue his hard work."
If the court rules against him, Mathys said he will review the option to appeal. However, he made clear he respects the judicial process.
"That's the purpose of the hearing...to let the judge determine what's appropriate," Mathys said. "I'm optimistic the judge will see our side of the argument."
If not, Mathys said he was open to the description "Trump Advocate/Businessman" as a possible alternate description of his current vocation.
Mathys is running against Congressman David Valadao, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump in January 2021.