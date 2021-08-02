A letter to the City sent earlier this month by Community Development Director Darlene Mata’s attorney, states Mata will voluntarily resign from her position for a settlement of $1.25 million, after two years of unsuccessful attempts to resolve inappropriate behavior by Councilman Art Brieno.
Attorney Rachele Berglund outlined a nearly two year period where Mata made complaints about Brieno’s behavior to the City, with little action. Berglund writes an investigation into Mata’s allegations found 14 out of 16 allegations were sustained, including the following:
Harassed based on gender; harassed based on actual or perceived disability; subjected to a hostile work environment; suffered invasion of privacy; suffered unlawful disclosure of confidential personnel information; suffered unauthorized disclosure of medical records; and suffered retaliation.
“Ms. Mata first made complaints of Mr. Brieno’s illegal treatment in July, 2019 - nearly two years ago,” Berglund wrote. “The City failed to satisfy its legal obligation to take immediate and appropriate corrective action to stop and prevent the recurrence of illegal conduct.”
The letter also claimed the censure laid against Brieno by City Council “appears to have been nothing more than illusory,” it was passed in March 2021 and by June 2021 Mayor Fransisco Ramirez recommended some of its elements be removed, saying “honestly … I’m over that.”
The letter asked Mata’s leave balance be reinstated, as she used the whole balance up by April. Berglund claims Mata would not have needed to use the leave for medical reasons had the illegal conduct of Brieno not occurred.
It also asked Mata be placed on paid administrative leave, so as not to continue to financially impact her.
However, because “Ms. Mata has been forced to endure” “aggravated working conditions”, and was unable to negotiate Brieno’s resignation from council, the letter said Mata would voluntarily resign or retire in exchange for a $1.25 million settlement.
The letter stated between Mata’s out-of-pocket costs and non-economic damages, Berglund estimated the actual damages to her client is around $2.4 million.
Non-economic damages to Mata include damage to her reputation, feelings of shame and embarrassment and impact to her health and wellbeing, among others.
Berglund wrote that Mata takes no pleasure in the expense to the City, and will accept the lower settlement number.
“As I have stated before, more than anything Ms. Mata would like to be able to return to her position with the City,” Berglund wrote. “By no fault of her own, the circumstances are such that it is no longer possible.”
City Attorney Ty Mizote said the City is working with Council and their insurer regarding the demands and intend to respond.
