Amid the crowds of shoppers on a particularly busy day at Alma’s Market Monday, one colorful bus stood out as beacon to attract curious passersby.
As part of its Juntos Por el Valle — or Together Through the Valley — pop-up initiative, members of Loud for Tomorrow aimed to engage Latino and young voters Monday morning.
“It’s a tour going around Tulare and Kings counties to get Latino voters engaged and to get them to vote in the upcoming election,” said Loud for Tomorrow co-founder Jose Orellana.
Loud for Tomorrow is a Delano-based nonpartisan organization that seeks to engage and train young people in community organization and leadership, which it does through advocacy and civic engagement, Orellana said.
The organization seeks to empower typically-marginalized groups such as people of color and members of the LGBT community.
“We have a majority of Latino voters [in Kings County] that do not turn out the way they should because campaigns and organizations haven’t been talking to Latinos in a culturally competent way that speaks to the issues and speaks to their concerns,” he said.
The tour, which is a collaboration between Loud for Tomorrow, Valley Voices, the Dolores Huerta Foundation and others, has been making stops around the Valley, mostly at swap meets.
“This is where Latinos come to eat, shop and spend time with family, so we’re here to reach out to them,” Orellana said.
Orellana said that he has spoken to many Latinos in the community who feel compelled to vote, but just don’t have the information they need to cast a ballot confidently.
Volunteers with Loud for Tomorrow have helped explain local and state propositions and candidates to many such potential voters both in person and via social media, he said. The organization also assists people in registering to vote, and figure out where and how to vote, if needed.
“We hear that a lot from Latinos of all ages – not having confidence and being really overwhelmed about the amount of information that they feel that they should know. We tell them, ‘it’s OK to not know everything, we’ll take it one step at a time,’” Orellana said.
The next stop on the tour will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at College of Sequoias, 915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia.
The organization will host more pop-ups this weekend to encourage members of the community to vote early.
The organization also offers paid internships and fellowships for high school and college students to learn the basics of community organization and local policy advocacy. It also hosts art-based cultural healing workshops.