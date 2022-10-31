Juntos Bus.jpg

Members of Loud for Tomorrow have hit the road in the Juntos Por El Valle bus to engage the Valley's Latino voters. 

 Contributed

Amid the crowds of shoppers on a particularly busy day at Alma’s Market Monday, one colorful bus stood out as beacon to attract curious passersby.

As part of its Juntos Por el Valle — or Together Through the Valley — pop-up initiative, members of Loud for Tomorrow aimed to engage Latino and young voters Monday morning.

“It’s a tour going around Tulare and Kings counties to get Latino voters engaged and to get them to vote in the upcoming election,” said Loud for Tomorrow co-founder Jose Orellana.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you