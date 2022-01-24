The Lemoore City Council met last week to vote on several budget requests including adding additional staff positions for the Public Works Department.
In addition, the council watched a presentation for information purposes from Nicole Pena, executive director of Kings Waste and Recycling.
"Getting Back to Basics – A Guide to Recycling" gave the council an overview of waste law history, how to comply with existing state laws and what types of organic substances to recycle.
According to Pena, 600 laws were enacted between 1927 and 2021 pertaining to recycling, with 14 enacted in 2021. One of the most important laws in California — AB 341 — mandates commercial recycling. It's aimed at diverting commercial solid waste from landfills and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
AB 341, intended to expand recycling in the state with the side benefit of creating jobs, is aimed at businesses and public entities, as well as multifamily dwellings with five or more units, all of which are required to recycle under state law.
A major goal of the 2012 law (AB 341) was to increase mandatory commercial organics recycling to 75% by 2020. To reach that goal, it was necessary to increase the amount of organics required for recycling by localities such as Kings County and the City of Lemoore.
Organics include food, leaves, grass, "non-hazardous" wood waste and compostable paper products.
The presentation also included "common contaminants" deemed not acceptable for disposal in recycling bins. These include:
- Styrofoam containers
- Plastic bags
- Garden hoses
- 5-gallon plastic buckets
- Concrete and construction debris
- Scrap metal
- Tires and auto parts
To encourage compliance, a "Food Recovery Hierarchy" graphic lists priorities — from reducing use of organic foods, to donating unused organic foods to charitable programs, to feeding animals with scraps.
Feedlot Opposition
Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson this week made it clear to the city council where he stands on a request for a conditional use permit to construct and operate a proposed cattle feedlot and beef harvesting plan.
In a letter to a project manager for Kings County Community Development Agency, Olson addressed a proposed project for 12,600 heads of cattle on 826 acres of land located south of Highway 198 and west of Highway 41.
"The City of Lemoore has several concerns, and strongly objects to the project's proposed size and location," Olson stated in his letter to Victor Hernandez, project planner for the Kings County agency.
The letter was included in the Agenda Packet for the city's Jan. 18, 2022, council meeting.
In the letter, Olson raised concerns about accommodating 12,600 cattle in an urbanized area with a population of 27,235 (according to 2020 U.S. Census data).
"The proposed magnitude and location of the project would have one animal for every 2.2 Lemoore residents living together," Olson estimated. "This will not be acceptable to the residents of Lemoore."
The city manager recommended the "project proponent" consider other locations, farther from Lemoore's "urbanized areas," noting the "proponent owns numerous properties within Kings County."
Although a substantial portion of the proposed site is designated for agricultural use in the city's general plan, "this designation is intended for active private farmland," Olson's letter points out.
"The City's General Plan and Zoning Ordinance consider beef harvesting to be an industrial use that would be incompatible with the City's Agriculture designation," Olson stated.
He also raised concerns about environmental impacts under the subheading of Biological Resources.
"Since it appears that the project site's ground has not been disturbed in many years, it is unlikely that potential habitat for special status species exists on the site," Olson's letter states.
However, the city manager recommended to the council that Lemoore conduct a "full biological evaluation of the site" to determine any adverse impact the project might have on existing biological species.
The lengthy and detailed letter raises concerns about increased traffic resulting from adding employees to "an immense operation." The three-page letter also recommends conducting "technical studies" to analyze the "impacts of dust, odor, and air quality" on Lemoore citizens.
"The potential for aquifer contamination due to ammonia and nitrates should also be studied," the letter recommends.
"The City of Lemoore has serious concerns about this proposed project's potentially very negative impact on the livelihoods of our residents and the operations and investments of our businesses," Olson concluded.
