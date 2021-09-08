Tuesday’s Lemoore City Council meeting was cancelled after the City experienced technical issues, and all agenda items will be continued to the next meeting.
The City announced over Facebook the meeting would be canceled just after 4 p.m. Tuesday after sending a press release out at 2:30 disclosing issues with broadband. Without broadband, the City was unable to livestream the meeting, which they have been doing to compensate for COVID-19 concerns.
City Manager Nathan Olson said the broadband outage was caused by updates from the City’s internet provider and was not caused by a hack, nor was any City data endangered. The broadband has been restored.
None of the items on Tuesday’s agenda were time sensitive enough to call for a special meeting, Olson said.
The agenda included five consent calendar items, the approval of the City of Lemoore’s positions on issues to come up during the California League of Cities conference, Sept. 22-24, and approval of a cost allocation plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Lemoore’s next City Council meeting will take place Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Updates on meetings can usually be found on the City’s Facebook page, agendas are available on their website and livestreams of the meetings are available both on YouTube.
