Residents of Kings and Fresno counties who attended a town hall meeting this week were told by officials that water release rates into the Kings River will likely stay approximately the same over the next few months.

“If we continue at the rate we’re going right now, I’m not expecting any significant flooding,” David Merritt, general manager of the Kings River Conservation District, said after the event. "Things can change. Like I said here today, it could be a rodent, a tree could fall, seepage. Those types of issues, I can’t control.”

Flooding concerns, and the managed water releases into the Kings River stem from snow deposited by a series of large storms this winter that left a snowpack in the Sierra Nevada more than seven feet deep. 

Associate Editor / Reporter

