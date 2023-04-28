Residents of Kings and Fresno counties who attended a town hall meeting this week were told by officials that water release rates into the Kings River will likely stay approximately the same over the next few months.
“If we continue at the rate we’re going right now, I’m not expecting any significant flooding,” David Merritt, general manager of the Kings River Conservation District, said after the event. "Things can change. Like I said here today, it could be a rodent, a tree could fall, seepage. Those types of issues, I can’t control.”
Flooding concerns, and the managed water releases into the Kings River stem from snow deposited by a series of large storms this winter that left a snowpack in the Sierra Nevada more than seven feet deep.
"Right now, the releases that are being made are intended to stay within the flood control system," Kings River Watermaster Steve Haugen told the overflow crowd gathered at Kings-River Hardwick elementary school on Thursday night. "That's the goal. That's the goal of the releases, that's the goal of the King's River Conservation District, to keep it within the channel."
After a short presentation from Kings River Water Association and Kings River Conservation District officials, the town hall opened up to questions from residents.
Officials supported raising Pine Flat Dam near Fresno during the meeting, with Haugen stating that raising the dam would significantly increase the amount of water storage capacity and serve as a benefit even in drier years, allowing water releases to be better timed with farmers' irrigation cycles.
"It would help in many years, not all years," Haugen said. "In dry years, it's probably not going to do anything. But it could. In a year like this, that extra storage would be the water supply for two or three years out. That incremental water we stored this year would be available for some, future, drier year."
In addition to problems created by the rapidly flowing river, Merritt said KRCD also has to manage problems created by unauthorized interior levees on the Kings River.
“The issue is that landowners will oftentimes increase heights on those, and they become higher than the federal levee," Merritt said. "Now you're creating an issue. We’re getting the federal levee higher. We need to keep three feet of free board on those levees. That’s when they become a concern. This year, we needed to actually breach one of those interior levees.”