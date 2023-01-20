A recent fraud incident which cost Kings County nearly $85,000 was unusual in its sophistication, and came at a time when the Department of Finance was vulnerable, county Director of Finance Jim Erb said this week.
Erb said that as a result, the county has taken steps including verification and outside oversight to avert such criminal efforts in the future.
“We’ve received a number of scam requests in the past," Erb said. "They usually come in the request for smaller amounts of money, under the circumstances of payroll and bank changes. Those scam emails have been easier to spot in the past.”
The fraud incident was brought to the attention of the board of supervisors this month when Erb told the board that the county issued a $894,000 check to unnamed persons posing as a contractor who was employed by the county nearly a year and a half ago.
“The incident that happened most recently was much more sophisticated and well thought out compared to others of the past," Erb said. "It was done over a long period of time, with multiple lines of communication from the scammers.”
The attack also happened during a time when the office was going through many internal changes.
“During the time when the money was approved we were in the transition of training new staff while simultaneously implementing a new accounting system," Erb said.
After the most recent incident, the department has implemented a series of safety precautions.
“One thing that we are doing now is that we are always requiring a verification that confirms any sort of change from someone above the person who is making the initial request," Erb said. "We are also having an outside party from the accounting department deal with managing payroll requests. This is to help deal with any pressure from future vendors regarding payment timelines.”
The way the department is accepting requests for changes is also going to change moving forward.
“We no longer keep the financial institution change form on our website," Erb said. "If a vendor wants to make a change they must call our accounts payable supervisor to request the form. They do a little research before the request is passed on for a second validation. We have a senior accountant over our accounts payable division.”
The Kings County Sheriff's office is working with numerous agencies, including the Secret Service, to investigate the incident and wouldn't comment on the ongoing investigation.
“We were fortunate enough to recover as much money as we did, since five days had already passed before we became aware of the situation,” Erb said.