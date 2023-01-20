A recent fraud incident which cost Kings County nearly $85,000 was unusual in its sophistication, and came at a time when the Department of Finance was vulnerable, county Director of Finance Jim Erb said this week.

Erb said that as a result, the county has taken steps including verification and outside oversight to avert such criminal efforts in the future.

“We’ve received a number of scam requests in the past," Erb said. "They usually come in the request for smaller amounts of money, under the circumstances of payroll and bank changes. Those scam emails have been easier to spot in the past.”

