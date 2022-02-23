Kings County Supervisors will meet 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 to consider adopting a resolution regarding AB 361 and teleconferencing provisions for public meetings.
Supervisors will also hold a closed session to address "significant exposure to litigation" pertaining to Whole Person Care Program Funds – Northstar Courts.
The county reportedly recently approved the controversial affordable-income rental housing project. Known as Northstar, it has raised the ire of many residents in the surrounding community and business owners impacted by the "multi-family housing project."
Northstar Courts — comprising 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents between $787 and $1,090 — is planned next to Fargo Crossing Shopping Center in Hanford.
Construction is expected to begin in a few months. It's scheduled to be completed by November 2023, according to UPholdings, one of the project developers.
Although today's Board of Supervisors closed session meeting pertains to the Northstar project, "the public comments session is open," said a spokesperson for the Kings County Clerk/Recorder's office.
"Any person may directly address the Board" during unscheduled appearances at the beginning, according to the Special Meeting Agenda.
People can address the Board regarding "any item on the agenda, or on any other items of interest to the public, that is within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board," the agenda outline states. "Two (2) minutes are allowed for each item."
There appears to be confusion over whether or not the Northstar project is a "done deal," as stated during a recent Hanford City Council Town Hall Meeting.
The Hanford Sentinel reached out to Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon (District 3), whose name was mentioned several times during last week's Town Hall Meeting. Supervisor Verboon has not yet responded.