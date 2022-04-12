Kings County supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution proclaiming April 2022 Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. The resolution was passed unanimously, 5-0.
"National Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month shines a light on child abuse and encourages everyone to commit to taking action to protect the youth in the community," the proposal reads.
"With support from the community, parents can increase their capacity to provide safe and healthy homes for their children," it continues. "As residents of Kings County, the community has the power to focus on family strengths to help children, youth, and families to build resilience."
The Human Services Agency, the District Attorney’s Office and Kings County Probation Department in partnership with the Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Counsel are sponsoring the following events in April to raise awareness for the local community:
1. Pinwheels for Prevention campaign: Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse awareness and will be displayed around the county.
2. Blue Ribbon Campaign for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. A blue ribbon serves as a reminder to fight for protection of children.
3. Events to paint and display rocks to support and honor child abuse prevention awareness during the month of April.
4. Promoting National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April through social media. Through this awareness, it will educate the community on child abuse prevention services and supports to help protect children and produce thriving families.