The Board of Supervisors has adopted a resolution proclaiming February 2022 Black History Month in Kings County.
The board also authorized opening county parks to the public beginning April 22, giving staff permission to waive gate-access and special-event fees to ease the burden incurred by Kings County residents as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
Kings County Supervisors — Chairman Joe Neves (Dist. 1), Vice Chairman Richard Fagundes (Dist. 5), Richard Valle (Dist. 2), Doug Verboon (Dist. 3) and Craig Pedersen (Dist. 4) — approved the recommendation to declare February Black History Month.
Noting every U.S. president since 1976 has designated February as Black History Month, administrators at the recent meeting urged supervisors to adopt a proclamation in keeping with President Joe Biden's call to "celebrate the immeasurable contributions of Black Americans, honor the legacies and achievements of generations past."
County administrators wrote in their recommendation: "February serves as a time for the nation to celebrate and recognize Black history, struggles, culture, progress and contribution in the country."
Kings County recognized prominent local Black men and women including Paula Massey and Carolyn Hudgins, who helped spearhead a Black history exhibit at the Carnegie Museum in Hanford, which continues through April 24.
Kings County also honored Wanda Williams-Hinton and Mel Parker.
In addition, the proclamation recognizes healthcare providers Cheryl Thomas, DeVondria Sanchez and Kelly Baker; Chris Jordan, the county's first Black sheriff; Dr. Natalie Rencher, Kings County's first Black library director; and Aletha Ware, vice-chairperson of the county's Local Assessment Committee.
NBA star Tyson Chandler and track standout Tommie Smith, a 1968 Olympic Gold medalist, also are cited in the "Resolution for Black History Month."
"This act of compassion and community will create educational equity, economic equality, social justice, and cultural appreciation," county staff stated in its recommendation.
Free Open-air Parks
After listening to a recent presentation from Public Works staff, county supervisors voted to authorize opening public parks after Easter 2022. They also waived associated fees for gate admittance and events.
The vote is in keeping with a similar decision in 2021, when the board agreed to waive those fees due to the financial impact on residents resulting from COVID-19. County staff pointed out giving the public affordable access to outdoor areas such as parks helps mitigate the impact of the virus, which tends to spread more quickly indoors.
Although the decision results in an estimated $42,000 loss for the fiscal 2022–23 General Fund, staff noted the loss could be recouped.
"The Board may elect to utilize the County's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to backfill the General Fund revenue loss," the Public Works Department stated in a background report to the supervisors.