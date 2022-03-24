Alicia Ramirez announced her candidacy for Kings County Supervisor, District 4.
In a press release, the lifelong resident of Kings County stated she is primed to use her experience to improve the lives of county residents.
“I have raised three children in Kings County and have dedicated my life to serving the residents of Kings County," said Ramirez. "Our county needs strong leadership to provide our residents with the safety, water, jobs and infrastructure we need to thrive as a community and I'm proud to step up to the plate to provide that for my community."
Ramirez studied at West Hills College and graduated in 2005. After completing her degree in Administration of Justice Law enforcement, she decided to remain in the Valley. She has been active in the community for over 20 years, volunteering at food distributions and other community events.
Ramirez spent many years working as a family and children services advocate. In June 2014, she was hired as a field representative for Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
She currently serves on the Kings County Board of Education as District 5 representative. Elected to the position in 2020, Ramirez helped get students back into classrooms after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My passion for public service has led me to pursue a seat on the Kings County Board of Supervisors," Ramirez said. "I humbly ask the voters to give me the honor to represent them in District 4. I would be proud to represent Armona and Hanford and be of service to those hard-working taxpayers."
As a member of the office of Assemblyman Salas, Ramirez helped people navigate government and access services.
She brings a consistent presence to community events, she said. As an Education Board member, Ramirez has helped guide Kings County schools through the pandemic and has expanded on students' ability to achieve academic success, she announced in a press release.