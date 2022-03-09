Kings County Supervisor Craig Pedersen announced in a letter this week he will not seek reelection.
"It's official," Pedersen wrote on county stationery, dated March 9, "I will not seek re-election in 2022."
Asked if there is a specific reason for his decision not to seek another term as supervisor of District 4, Pedersen said it's time to move on.
"Life experiences," he said. "I spent the majority of my life in agriculture, living and working side by side with my dad."
Noting that his father died in his early 60s, Pedersen said he wants to spend the remaining years of his life enjoying his accomplishments.
"Father time waits for no one," said Pedersen, 62, reassuring constituents he is healthy.
"I'm in great health, and that's the goal — to keep it that way," he said.
Noting he's spent nearly eight years in office, Pedersen pointed to the everyday workings of government rather than specific projects he spearheaded as the greatest rewards of public service.
"There are projects that start and finish every day at the county," he said. "It's about good governance.
"I've said before, we're a $300 million corporation at the county," Pedersen continued. "We have roughly a $300 million budget. As someone that comes from the business side of it, one of my core values is to make sure the taxpayers' money is being spent wisely."
In his official letter, Pedersen stated "relationships" are crucial.
"That will be what I will miss the most as I transition into the next phase of my life," Pedersen wrote, referencing the end of his current term, which expires in December 2022.
"I know I will miss this crazy, challenging, cool job, but I can't wait to see what the future holds," Pedersen wrote.
Asked if he has any advice for future public leaders, Pedersen cited common sense and not getting "caught up in the headlines of the day" as top priorities.
"You have to have a consistent approach to making sure government is being run efficiently," Pedersen said.