A brief "Special Meeting" was called by the Kings County Board of Supervisors for routine business. It was not brief, and it was anything but routine.
Supervisors heard 90 minutes of comments from residents about the controversial Northstar Courts affordable-housing project before a unanimous vote pertaining to AB 361, which extends abbreviated teleconferencing provisions.
The public comments portion concerning Northstar Courts arose because the Board of Supervisors in its Special Meeting Agenda described "significant exposure to litigation" regarding "Whole Person Care Program Funds" and Northstar Courts.
Prior to the meeting, Supervisor and Board Chairman Joe Neves (District 1) said he could not comment on any topic regarding litigation.
Diane Freeman, Kings County administrative officer and counsel, also made clear she could not discuss the closed session portion of the meeting.
Public Speaks Up
About 100 people attended the meeting. Dozens spoke within the allotted two-minute limit. Nearly all of them voiced opposition to the project — primarily the location and what they perceive as insufficient opportunities to participate in planning, accepting or rejecting Northstar Courts.
Mariane Lewis of Hanford said she was "highly concerned" about the project.
"If UpHoldings wanted to do something for the community, they certainly did not go about it the right way," she said. "Deceit, secrecy and bait and switch ... I'm urging the board of supervisors to draw the line. Please hear our voices."
The project will reportedly cost $32M. The county will provide $1M, according to a spokesperson for UPholdings, one of two developers involved in the affordable-housing effort. The bulk of the funding will come from federal grants and state money, UPholdings has stated.
Brian Knoll, who identified himself as the owner of a local pest-control company, said affordable-housing projects like Northstar — in his experience — cause problems.
"With this program, I don't see it as a hand up to get people on their feet," he said. "To me, it sounds like a social experiment we don't need to participate in."
Northstar Courts is planed for land near 11th Avenue in Hanford, next to Fargo Crossing Shopping Center. Construction of the project is expected to be completed by November 2023. According to UPholdings, it will encompass 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom low-rent apartments.
Mike Rodriguez called the project a "firestorm." He questioned whether it was deliberately hidden from the public.
"I'm very disappointed about the decision of not letting us know what was happening," Rodriguez said, adding that he believes millions of people are coming into the United States in search of low-income housing built by U.S. taxpayers.
Beverly Rodriguez, Mike's wife, asked whether the project is a private-public partnership between UPholdings and various government entities.
"It is absolutely government overreach," she said. "And that is the problem."
Rebecca Bell of Hanford is one of the few people who attended the Feb. 24 meeting to speak in favor of the Northstar project.
"I was originally against the location because it didn't make sense," Bell said. "Then I found out there was a need for low-income housing in the community. We deserve some help."
At issue is why Kings County and Hanford officials did not seek public input during the initial phase of the proposal. Dozens of people also questioned why the designated location was selected.
One by one, Kings County citizens politely admonished public officials and private individuals for approving Northstar Courts without seeking sufficient feedback from Hanford residents.
They also voiced concerns about safety issues and tenants. Residents and business owners from the surrounding neighborhood where Northstar Courts is planned expressed displeasure about reports many renters could have mental-health issues.
"I'm in favor of helping the homeless," said Mike of Hanford. "Good project. Wrong neighborhood. He added, "I love my community," he said. "I want it to stay the way it is."
When the public comments session concluded, Chairman Neves thanked everyone for participating. Supervisor Doug Verboon (District 3) also applauded people who spoke.
"I just want to thank the community for coming out and being professional today," Verboon said. "I'm really impressed ... We need to work with the city to come up with a plan.
"I believe we may have missed the mark on this" he continued. "We work for you. And without you, we are nothing."
Verboon Responds
The evening prior to Thursday's meeting, Verboon said the Northstar project changed from the time it was initially presented to the Kings County Board of Supervisors.
Kings County was involved in approving the overall concept of offering affordable housing within the community, Verboon confirmed. However, he clarified local public officials are limited by certain federal mandates and state laws that address providing low-income rentals within specific neighborhoods.
"It's not our project," Verboon said. "The county [supervisors] did not pick the location, did not pick the builder, did not pick the site."
He also took issue with the state legislature.
"The state of California puts the elected officials against the community when they force these projects on us," Verboon said. "The people are upset because they are surprised. The community is up in arms because they felt they should know what's going up around them."
Verboon said he empathizes with citizens who feel blindsided by the project.
"Nobody wants anything in their backyard," the supervisor said. "As an official, I have to find that balance."
Because it is now in the hands of legal staff, the project must be addressed in a closed session, the supervisor explained. However, Verboon said he remains optimistic that Kings County and Hanford leaders can address some of the concerns people expressed during a recent Town Hall Meeting hosted by the Hanford City Council.
"Nothing's ever a done deal," Verboon said, adding the Northstar project has become more complex as a result of the Town Hall Meeting.
"Now we have attorneys involved, so it could take a little longer," he said.
Verboon said he would like the board of supervisors to be given more time to review projects like Northstar.
"In the future, any project that has public assistance should be brought to the public for review, for public comment," Verboon said. "We need to hear what the taxpayer has to say. People have had enough."