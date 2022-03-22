Kings County supervisors this week honored three local women for their service to the U.S. military. The supervisors issued a proclamation recognizing Women's History month during a meeting in early March.
On March 22, supervisors presented a certificate to three Kings County women who are U.S. military veterans. The women are: Christi Lupkes, U.S. Army; Stephanie Bealer, U.S. Navy; and Janet Eckles, U.S. Air Force.
"California is home to nearly 163,000 women who served in our U.S. military," according to CalVet, a nonprofit organization that advocates for veterans who reside in the state.
The Board also unanimously passed an agriculture-related staff recommendation. It pertains to the county's seed law-enforcement program.
Supervisors voted 5-0 to authorize the county's Agriculture Department head to sign future invoices with the state's Department of Food and Agriculture for reimbursement costs associated with the seed law-enforcement program.
The program is expected to result in $25,703 increased revenues for fiscal 2021–2022.
Another item on the Board's Consent Calendar expected to beef up the bottom line is a resolution stating there are "no unmet transit needs in Kings County."
Upon recommendation of the Public Works Department, supervisors voted 5-0 to adopt the resolution, expected to provide $942,171 in revenue for the 2021–2022 fiscal year road maintenance fund.
"This is the county's share of the available funding for road maintenance and construction after funding for transit-related programs," a staff recommendation explained.
King's County Sheriff David Robinson submitted two requests to the supervisors. The first request, which supervisors unanimously approved, is for the purchase of an $18,500 electric gurney for jail medical triage.
The second request, which Robinson amended, is to authorize the Sheriff's Office to utilize staff time and resources to assist with the California State Sheriff's Association conference.
"I did want to make one request," Robinson said. "I would like to interject the words 'not expected to exceed $17,000' for the budget."
The funds for staffing time, as requested by Robinson, are expected to be absorbed in the Sheriff's department current fiscal budget.
World Tuberculosis Day
After a thorough Department of Public Health staff presentation describing the growing spread of tuberculosis (TB) around the globe, supervisors adopted a resolution without any objections declaring March 24 World Tuberculosis Day.
"Every day, approximately 4,100 people die from TB worldwide," a staff background points out. "In Kings County, we provide follow-up to cases of TB disease with on-going coordination" and support between local providers and hospitals for patients who are discharged to make sure cases are properly diagnosed and managed.
COVID update
In other business, the Board voted 5-0 to continue offering teleconference meetings in accordance with AB 361. The state Assembly Bill was passed to accommodate emergency provisions for public meetings held throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The big news on the COVID front is Kings County will no longer require attendees at mega-events to show proof of vaccinations effective April 1, 2022. Heather Silva of the Public Health Department defined mega-events as more than 1,000 attendees for indoor gatherings and 10,000 or more for outdoor events.
Kings County Counsel Diane Freeman urged the board consider continuing the option of teleconferencing, which it began in October 2021 after Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in response to the COVID pandemic.
In keeping with the governor's directive, Kings County Public Health Officer Dr. Milton Teske recommended all county public meetings offer the option to be held remotely.
"I recommend the board pass the resolution," Freeman said in a brief statement urging the board to continue offering teleconferenced meetings.
Silva, assistant director of the county's Public Health Department, gave supervisors a weekly update on COVID-19. She reported an overall decline of COVID cases throughout the county.
There were 71 cases in the community, with seven patients admitted to med-surg at local hospitals, according to Silva.
She said 23,400 iHelp@Home COVID test kits were distributed, while 113 vaccines were administered in Kings County.
According to Silva, 52% of the "eligible population" of Kings County is now fully vaccinated.