Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation technology has come a long way in recent years. Better known as CPR, some of today's high-tech devices do all the work — with greater success than humans.
Kings County supervisors this week received a demonstration of how effective today's portable CPR devices are at their weekly meeting.
Kings County Fire Department Assistant Chief Joshua Cunningham narrated a demo of the county's newest life-saving apparatus.
The LUCAS 3 Chest Compression system unveiled at the supervisors meeting is portable, fast and effective.
Cunningham was joined by Captain Mike Ornellas and Engineer Jared Soares, both with the Armona Fire Department. They demonstrated how the LUCAS system works.
A Kings County Fire Department crew received eight systems at Station 4 in Hanford and were immediately impressed, said Cunningham. He explained the department already had two LUCAS systems prior to receiving eight more from the county through a grant.
"Within hours of them being delivered they were in service," Cunningham said of the portable devices.
While the Armona Fire Department crew gave a quick demonstration, Cunningham explained why the LUCAS system is so effective at administering CPR during an emergency.
"With the LUCAS device in place, 93% of the time compression is being done," he said, comparing the figure to an average of 69% when a human operator administers CPR.
"They're extremely portable," said Cunningham, pointing out when it's not in use the LUCAS 3 "looks like a little jetpack."
With the purchase of several systems, the assistant fire chief said there is at least one LUCAS 3 device available to each fire department in the county at all times.
In addition, he said "every American Ambulance supervisor rig has one" in the county.
The county's primary ambulance service already owned two LUCAS systems, explained Cunningham, noting there are 12 portable CPR devices available throughout Kings County.
"We looked at a way to get them on every fire engine," Cunningham said, emphasizing their ease of operation. "It performs CPR and it only requires one person to operate, which frees up personnel."
During a Jan. 25, 2022, meeting, Kings County Fire Department Chief William Lynch asked the board to consider purchasing state-of-the-art emergency response equipment. His request was met with positive comments from a few of the board members who had already seen the LUCAS devices in action during demonstrations.
Supervisors voted unanimously in January to approve the purchase of eight LUCAS 3 chest compression systems for Kings County fire department emergency response teams.
Kings County Supervisors on April 5 also unanimously approved a resolution proclaiming April 4–10 as National Public Health Week. They recognized Public Health Department staff for their above-and-beyond efforts.