The Kings County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to declare a local emergency due to drought conditions in the area. All five Kings County supervisors voted in favor of declaring the local state of emergency.
The resolution was considered during a Special Meeting held April 1 to consider a recommendation submitted by Edward Hill, county administrative officer, and Matthew Boyett, a Kings County Administration staff member.
The primary purpose of the meeting — "declaring a local emergency due to drought conditions in Kings County" — was voted on after the closed session.
"The County convened this meeting today due to significant concerns over water," Diane Freeman, county counsel, said after the "special meeting" reconvened.
"Based upon events that have come to light in the county," she continued, referring to an executive order signed on March 28, 2022, by Gov. Gavin Newsom. "The County will not be implementing the Urgency Ordinance today, but the Board has directed staff to follow up and investigate and provide additional information regarding appropriate policies that might be implemented in the future."
The executive order is intended to "bolster regional water conservation efforts to address critical drought issues," a Kings County staff report states. "Such efforts revolve around limiting landscaping irrigation in commercial and business areas, among other measures such as water contingency plans."
The Resolution to declare as state of emergency due to drought conditions was approved.
A Kings County administrator outlined the resolution for the board.
"As everyone is aware, throughout all of last year the governor proclaimed states of emergency in all of the California counties due to the continuing drought conditions the state has been experiencing," Boyett said. "January, February and March of this year have been the three driest consecutive months in the state's history. So the ongoing drought continues to impact the vulnerable water supplies for communities and farmers that rely on irrigation to grow food and fiber here in Central Valley."
Boyett recommended the Board consider adopting a resolution declaring a local emergency due to drought conditions in Kings County.
Supervisor Richard Valle (District 2) expressed displeasure over the necessity of having to declare a local state of emergency.
"Here we go again," Valle said via video conference hook-up, after pointing out the "cyclical nature" of droughts in California.
Valle chided state lawmakers for not enacting measures a decade ago, during a time of similar circumstances, by "capturing water to avoid states of emergency declarations in drought years."
"I'm tired of all the fake campaign pieces," Valle said. "The people are tired of that. And as a representative of the people, I'm tired of that as well."
However, Valle joined fellow supervisors, who voted unanimously to approve the Resolution declaring a state of emergency in Kings County.
"Let the record show that item stands approved, five in favor," Chairman Neves said prior to adjourning the Special Meeting.
The last line of the Resolution approved by the Board, reads:
"The Board of Supervisors hereby requests that the Governor declare a state of local emergency in Kings County due to the drought conditions and requests disaster assistance from the state and the federal government due to drought conditions."
Pipeline moratorium
The special meeting began with contentious statements from representatives of businesses that opposed a separate item on the regular calendar to place a moratorium on constructing projects using agricultural pipes greater than 24 inches in diameter.
That item was pulled from the calendar after the Board met during a closed session.
Board Chairman Joe Neves recessed the Special Meeting for the closed session, which he said was necessary to consider "a significant exposure to litigation."
Neither Neves nor the county clerk disclosed what the closed session or "exposure to litigation" was about.
Prior to the closed session, Andrew H., who identified himself as general manager for a local construction company, spoke against the ban on large-diameter piping for transporting water.
"I'm just kind of concerned about this moratorium on the agriculture pipelines greater than 24 inches," he said. "We have the main canal that runs through the city of Hanford.... There is a project right now that's already been going through engineering...that needs a 66-inch pipeline. This moratorium would completely put a stop to that."
The purpose of the five-mile Hanford canal project, he said, is to offer residents a "Class-1 walking trail."
Andrew H. said two additional projects within Kings County would be impacted by the moratorium as well.
"As far as companies are concerned," he said, "we are not for this."
Nathan George, who identified himself as a spokesperson on behalf of Sandridge Partners, also opposed limitations placed on agricultural projects.
"I think we outlined our opposition to this proposal pretty clearly in our letter," said George, who represents a crop-farming company in Buttonville, Calif. "It is very interesting, if not suspect, that this hearing...is ruling on this same question right now.
"We think that the moratorium is an incredible overreach," George said. "It doesn't address any of the problems — the hypothetical problems — that are raised in the findings. It talks about excessive groundwater-pumping issues. None of that has to do with conveyance."
After the closed session to consider "exposure to litigation," county supervisors decided to remove the ordinance — to place a moratorium on ag pipes greater than 24 inches — from the calendar.