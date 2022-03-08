The percentage of COVID-related cases reported among children ages 0 to 15 has decreased in the last week, according to officials, and the overall number of COVID-related cases is down countywide.
"We continue to see a steady decrease in cases this past week," said Rose Mary Rahn, director of public health for the county's Department of Public Health.
Citing 170 community cases from Feb. 28 to March 6, Rahn told the county Board of Supervisors the department recently reported an average of 34 cases a day, not including at-home COVID tests.
The news comes at an opportune time.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the lifting of mask mandates in most public places throughout the state starting March 1, and that public schools, at their discretion, are no longer mandated to require students, teachers and staff to wear face coverings.
The governor's announcement led the county's 13 superintendents of K-12 schools to move from a masks "required" policy to a "strongly recommended" but optional policy.
Older Citizens Vulnerable
For Kings County residents above the age of 64, however, there's been a recent uptick in the number of COVID-related cases.
"We have started to see a slight increase in the percentage of cases among the 65 and older population," the Department of Public Health reported for the week ending March 6.
As a result, Rahn told supervisors the department is increasing its commitment to seniors. That means an additional 12,000 home test kits will be delivered to "community partners" under the purview of the Kings County Commission On Aging.
Partners that can anticipate receiving additional COVID test kits include:
- Meals On Wheels: 800 kits
- Adult Daycare: 30 kits
- Senior Walk: 250 kits
"We are shifting our focus and are prioritizing on the highest risk populations for investigation," Rahn informed supervisors at the March 8 meeting.
These populations include congregate settings, skilled nursing facilities and certain businesses.
All are in alignment with state recommendations.
Although the mask mandate has been lifted, certain vulnerable areas are still expected to require face masks.
In a statement released by the governor's office, the state clarified "masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities."
At least one Kings County hospital has seen a drop in the number of COVID-related cases, according to the Department of Public Health.
"In the last week, our local hospital continues to see a decrease in hospitalizations, which is a great sight to see," Rahn stated, noting unvaccinated patients comprise the majority (80%) of hospitalized patients.
"As of March 7, the local hospital had 13 patients in med surg and two in the ICU," the Department of Public Health reported. "Of those admitted, eight are Kings County residents."
Variants and Vaccinations
On the vaccination front, the health department reported it administered 212 vaccines in the week ending March 6 — "a significant drop from the previous week."
Currently, 51% of Kings County residents (not including prison inmates) are fully vaccinated, according to the department.
Although variants like omicron remain a cause for some concern nationally and locally, Kings County has not seen any other COVID variants emerge.
"Omicron is currently the dominant variant in Kings County, making up 97% of the specimens that were sequenced in the month of February," the health department reported.
"We have the tools to help our community through these surges," said Rahn. "We continue to stress the importance of testing, staying home when you are sick, wearing a face covering, and being vaccinated and boosted when you are eligible."
As one county supervisor warned, the "seasonal flu" remains a concern and should continue to be on everyone's radar.
"While COVID-19 seems to be winding down, there are still sicknesses," said board Chairman Joe Neves (District 1). "It [seasonal flu] is still alive and well ... If you're sick, stay home."