Kings County Supervisors heard a presentation from the interim public health director at this week's board meeting.
Darcy Pickens informed the supervisors there was a "dramatic rise in [COVID] cases over the past two weeks."
Although there was a slight decrease in the number of reported COVID cases over the past week, Pickens noted it was a shortened week for data-collection purposes because of the Martin Luther King holiday. She said, on average, new COVID cases were up — week over week — in Kings County, with an estimated 412 cases per day.
It was Pickens' last report to the board as interim director of the Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH). She is moving on after the board announced it has filled the position of director.
Rose Mary Rahn was hired as Kings County's new public health director. Rahn, who has extensive professional nursing experience, comes to Kings after serving in the Fresno County public health department.
Pickens informed the board that although the state has reported a decrease in the number of new COVID-related cases, Kings County has "not seen a downward trend."
Pickens said the county has seen an uptick in recent COVID-related cases, particularly in the 20- to 49-year-old demographic.
The county's website shows 54% (19,718) of COVID cases fall within the 20- to 49-year-old age group, as of Jan. 26, 2022.
The next highest age group of COVID cases in Kings County is 50-64 (14%), followed by 12-17 (11%), according to the Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) online dashboard.
The most recent countywide data for COVID-19 vaccine coverage shows 46% of Kings County residents are fully vaccinated.
The breakdown of fully vaccinated residents for cities within Kings County follows:
- Hanford: 53%
- Lemoore: 44%
- Corcoran: 32%
- Avenal: 48%
- Armona: 45%
- Stratford: 62%
- Kettleman City: 71%
Deaths attributed directly to COVID-19 in Kings County, including state correctional facilities, total 396, the KCDPH reported on Jan. 26, 2022.
The majority of deaths attributed directly to COVID were among unvaccinated people, according to the KCDPH, which reported 377 deaths were among unvaccinated residents, compared to 19 vaccinated people.
Hispanics/Latinos had the highest death rates at 59%, followed by Whites/Caucasians: 27% KCDPH reported.
Each of the supervisors thanked Pickens for her dedication as interim director of the county's public health department.
Pickens thanked the board for their support, prior to giving her weekly report on the status of COVID-19 cases throughout the county.
"I'm grateful to have been a part of this work," she said.
