The Kings County Board of Supervisors at a recent meeting considered formally transitioning to a Voter's Choice Act (VCA) model to expand voting options and increase participation in elections.
If supervisors decide to approve the Elections Department's recommendation, the transition will take effect in the 2022 election cycle.
The transition to a VCA-like model is expected to begin during the June 7, 2022, primary. The projected cost is $300,000. The estimated cost, to be derived from the Elections Department's Fiscal Year 2021/2022 budget, is based on the November 2020 General Election and last year's Recall Election.
Citing minimal fiscal impact, the Kings County Elections Department stated in its recommendation "the necessary equipment and materials for VCA implementation have been previously secured with funds allocated by Federal and State sources."
The department also noted the California Secretary of State's office has approved the use of $287,000 in unspent funds remaining from the 2021 recall election. The money reportedly can be used to assist with administering the 2022 statewide election and "assist in the transition and implementation of VCA," according to the Elections Department.
Voting By Mail
The purpose of the VCA is to make it easier to vote by mail, rather than requiring voters to go to "traditional voting places," according to the department's background report.
"The transition to the VCA election model requires a tremendous amount of work to include an Election Administration Plan (EAP), public hearings, community input, workshops and securing Vote Centers," the report states.
Vote Centers are necessary to replace polling places.
The California legislature enacted the VCA in 2016 under SB450, which specifies all counties in the state are required to perform extensive community outreach to ensure voters are well-informed of the Voter's Choice Act. The purpose of the act is to give people more options for voting.
"The transition to the Voter's Choice Act election model," according to the Elections Department, enables voters throughout Kings County to vote at any one of seven Vote Centers in the county.
"Two of the seven centers will operate for 11 days including Election Day," the department briefing states, while five centers will be operational three days prior to Election Day.
In addition, the VCA model allows voters to return their ballots at any one of several designated drop-off locations throughout Kings County up to 29 days prior to an election.
