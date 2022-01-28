With no reported impact to the General Fund, the Kings County Board of Supervisors this week approved more than $1.6M requested by the Department of Public Health for three programs to assist children's medical services in the Central Valley.
Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the county's Children's Medical Services Plan and Budget retroactively for fiscal year 2021–22.
Part of a lengthy consent calendar approved during the Jan. 25 meeting, the board relied on a background report for detailed information provided by the county's health department.
The request, which incorporates state and federal allocations to accommodate children's health programs, was approved without discussion.
Total Funding Breakdown
- Child Health and Disability Prevention: $395,475
- California Children's Services: $783,516
- Medical Therapy Unit: $109,975
- Health Care Program for Children in Foster Care: $327,587 (including separate funding allocations for Base, Psychotropic Medication Monitoring and Oversight, and Caseload Relief)
Addressing California Children's Services, the Department of Public Health background document notes caseload averages comprise 1,333. "Children's Services provides case management for the county's most medically fragile and chronically ill children," it states.
Coordinated through the Medical Therapy Program at Shelly Baird School in Hanford, the state's Children's Services provides physical and occupational therapy to "medically eligible children."
With an estimated 103 children enrolled in the program, the health department made clear all funding is based on the number of caseloads, "depending on Medi-Cal and non-Medi-Cal clients."
Medical Professionals Needed
Each child participating in the program receives an evaluation at least once a year from a team of medical specialists. "Ideally, this team consists of a physician, physical therapist and occupational therapist," the outline states.
"We have been fortunate to hire a full-time physical therapist for our Medical Therapy Unit this year, and we hope to recruit a part-time occupational therapist, as well," the outline continues. "We are also hoping to find a qualified physician who is willing to assist at our Medical Therapy Unit one day per month."
Nursing Allocations Limited
Although the need for nurses is at a premium, the current budget limits allocations for full-time staff. For example, the county's Health Care Program for Children in Foster Care caps personnel costs at three full-time nurses, based on caseload estimates.
The Children's Medical Services Plan and Budget outline makes clear "funding streams" have specific criteria that limit funding for the Foster Care program.
The program serves an estimated 500-plus foster children in Kings County, according to the public health department.
In addition to serving the healthcare needs of foster children and youth, nurses "also act as consultants to social workers and probation officers" to ensure medical needs of children are met. However, current funding constraints make it difficult to hire additional full-time nurses for the county's foster care program.
"We can only factor in travel and training to one funding stream," the Foster Care outline states. "There is not enough in each allocation for full benefit coverage or any indirect cost."
The program for Child Health and Disability Prevention also makes it difficult for Kings County to staff more than one full-time nurse.
"We are limited to one nurse due to decreased caseloads for case management, and changing duties overall," the outline states. "We don't want to over-budget and not be able to expend the full allotment, as this may result in changes to the allocation for the next year."
