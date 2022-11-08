Incumbent Joe Neves took an early lead in the lone Kings County Board of Supervisors race Tuesday evening.
The District 1 supervisor was up by about 15 percentage points in the very early going, according to the first batch of election results posted by the Kings County Board of elections shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Neves had 1,115 votes (57.44%) while challenger Martin Chavez had 826 (42.56%) with 11 of 14 precincts reporting in.
“I like the results so far,” Neves said. “It’s only 20 percent, but the trend lines are there and hopefully it will hold up.”
The two are vying for the District 1 seat, which covers 131 square miles and includes Stratford, Naval Air Station Lemoore and the southern portion of Lemoore.
Incumbent Neves was elected to the seat in 1994.
In the June Primary, Chavez forced a runoff race with the incumbent as Neves failed to gain a 50 percent majority in a three-way race. With 782 votes (47.68%), Neves bested challengers Martin Chavez and Edward Neal in June, who had 487 (29.7%) and 371 (22.62%) votes, respectively.
Neves focused more on direct mailers and digital campaigning leading into the November election than he did going into June, he said, and he feels like that may be one reason for the early lead.
“We really won’t know until we get the canvas and see where we were more successful than June or less successful but overall, I think it’s good but it’s going to be a long night… we’ve got a long ways to go,” Neves said.
Chavez did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday night.