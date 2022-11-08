Incumbent Joe Neves took an early lead in the lone Kings County Board of Supervisors race Tuesday evening.

The District 1 supervisor was up by about 15 percentage points in the very early going, according to the first batch of election results posted by the Kings County Board of elections shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Neves had 1,115 votes (57.44%) while challenger Martin Chavez had 826 (42.56%) with 11 of 14 precincts reporting in. 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you