Kalish Morrow, newly appointed vice mayor of Hanford, is battle tested. A cancer survivor, former skydiver and certified parachute rigger, Morrow finished fourth in the 2016 election for Hanford City Council District B.
Four years later, she won the seat after knocking on residential doors to introduce herself to constituents.
A few weeks ago, Morrow was appointed vice mayor of the city, a position she sees as key to learning more about local politics and how it functions.
Morrow's experience as a business owner, mother of two boys and wife of a U.S. naval aviator seem to make her a superb fit in a municipality that places a premium on family commitment, military service and private enterprise.
The Hanford Sentinel (HS) submitted questions to the city's vice mayor to learn about her dual roles as a councilmember and appointed executive official — and her plans for the future.
HS: With a strong city manager/council form of government, what is the Hanford vice mayor’s primary role, in addition to stepping forward in the mayor’s absence?
Hanford's Rules and Procedures Handbook is quite brief regarding the role of vice mayor, other than taking over power and duties of the mayor in the mayor's absence, making the role of vice mayor a ceremonial figure who will typically — but not always — be rotated in as mayor the following year. Therefore, I believe it is important that the vice mayor learn from the mayor regarding the duties and responsibilities of mayor while also serving and representing the community.
There are also opportunities to utilize the position of vice mayor as a bully pulpit to advocate for our town. These are things the community doesn't often see — where we network and build relationships with those in Sacramento and D.C. in hopes of driving meaningful change or capturing funding for our community's own unique needs.
HS: Will you continue to serve as Hanford’s councilmember for District B while you’re vice mayor? If so, what are your priorities for both positions, and what are your goals as vice mayor?
Yes, I will continue to represent District B on the council while also balancing the needs of the community as a whole. Hidden Valley Park (HVP) and Earl F. Johnson Park are good examples of that. I've been working with staff and learning about the roadblocks, funding issues, and the work-arounds like upzoning. In that instance we need upzoning to offset the loss of the low-density residential zoning when we voted to direct staff in reverting the undeveloped area of HVP back to green space.
My goal this coming year is to keep the positive momentum going; Winter Wonderland, ending 30-year-old restrictive zoning that has hindered business in both downtown and our commercial zones, addressing Hidden Valley Park, creating a plan to fully fund our pension obligations. It's a great time to be on council, between the imaginative and productive city manager and staff we have on our team and a council that is active in the community, and go above and beyond to lobby for our town.
HS: What are the most valuable lessons you’ve learned as a city council member regarding Hanford politics and how local government functions?
The first couple months in my seat was a steep learning curve as far as how things operated, and I'm still constantly learning from our staff to get a better grasp of our strengths and weaknesses. There are so many moving parts and the grip Sacramento has on local communities is quite suffocating. However, I have come to realize that, despite what the naysayers would've had me believe, that there is often a way to "yes." It takes a lot more work and research, but I'm pleased to see that work bear fruit despite how restrictive policies and funding can be.
HS: Are local residents’ expectations fairly well-aligned with your ability to address their needs, or have you encountered limitations over what the Hanford City Council can deliver?
I believe that for the most part, yes. On the campaign trail I got to talk to hundreds of people and learn about their concerns and expectations, which usually aligned with my own. Sometimes it can be frustrating for us all when things seem to be at a standstill. A lot has to happen behind the scenes before it even makes it to the council chambers, and so, to the public, it may appear that an issue is being ignored or swept under the rug, when that is simply not the case.
Aside from that, I do get the occasional complaint about someone's neighbor. Often times these neighbors are a huge negative impact on people's quality of life and resolution often takes months and repeat calls to [police]. The same laws that protect our rights also apply to the people being problematic. In these cases I have zero influence and it lands in the hands of our law enforcement officers and city attorney. It's a frustrating process for all, but I have seen that in the end there is usually a resolution to the problem.
HS: You were directly involved with the City Council’s decision to terminate the contract with the local chamber of commerce: Have you received fallout from that decision and, if so, from whom or what organizations?
I can't say that I have received much fallout from that decision. I know that it came as a disappointment to a number of people involved with the Chamber, but I think most people can recall the long history the Chamber has had regarding its monetary issues. It is unfortunate that the new group running the Chamber had to inherit those issues, but it didn't seem right to keep the tax payers on the line when so much of their money has already been spent over the years.
HS: Was the decision to end the contract with the local chamber primarily over budgetary considerations, or were other factors involved?
Budgetary concerns was one aspect, as I mentioned. The other concern was how much should a chamber be beholden to the government. It is standard practice that [a] chamber of commerce serve as a lobbying group for their business members. However, this duty gets muddied when the very entity you may be speaking out against is handing you a paycheck, so to speak. The Chamber should be working for and advocating for their members. Likewise...council members do well to listen to our chamber to get a better feel for what's working and what's not. I think it lends to more candid and honest discussion when Chamber and Council aren't financially tied together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.