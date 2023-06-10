Hanford's historic Civic Auditorium is expected to be closed from January to April next year for renovations, according to city officials.
“This is to preserve one of our most iconic buildings in the city and make sure it doesn't go into disrepair, that we are on top of the care and maintenance of the building,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “I know that our city staff takes a lot of pride in caring for the building.”
The 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Hanford Civic Auditorium in 1924 will be celebrated next year and Johnson said the City would likely stage a celebration with the exact details of the event yet to be determined.
To accommodate the celebration and the public, Johnson said the City’s goal is to complete the improvements as soon as possible.
“The City of Hanford doesn't have a lot of meeting spaces and the Civic Auditorium has the ability to accommodate a lot of people, and it’s obviously more than that,” Johnson said. “It has that charm and that historic look and feel that just provides a wonderful backdrop for any kind of event.”
The Civic Auditorium has the original floor from the building's opening a century ago, and renovation projects include replacing it with new hardwood, repainting the interior of the auditorium, replacing the ceiling and replacing the auditorium’s original clay sewer main.
“More than anything, it’s just looking to make sure the Civic is a venue that the community and the City can use for another 100 years,” Johnson said. “I’m assuming some additional replacements and improvements will be needed before then, but that’s kind of the idea. We’re not looking to do a complete remodel or anything like that. These are, just as you can tell by the scope of the work, just more improvements to existing infrastructure.”
The renovations will cost an estimated $500,000, with the money coming from the City’s accumulated capital outlay fund, according to Johnson. The City Council approved the renovation in October 2022.
Hanford’s City Council’s chambers are located in a room near the Civic Auditorium, and Johnson said that the City expects to keep the room available for council meetings during the renovation.
Johnson added that the City plans to contact the people who would be affected by the temporary closure in advance.
“We will be sending out reminders in the months to come as well,” Johnson said. “But we just want to give as much advanced notice as possible, and we don't want people to have to call and be disappointed.”