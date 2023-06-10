Hanford City Auditorium
Hanford's Auditorium in downtown Civic Park will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

Hanford's historic Civic Auditorium is expected to be closed from January to April next year for renovations, according to city officials.

“This is to preserve one of our most iconic buildings in the city and make sure it doesn't go into disrepair, that we are on top of the care and maintenance of the building,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “I know that our city staff takes a lot of pride in caring for the building.”

The 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Hanford Civic Auditorium in 1924 will be celebrated next year and Johnson said the City would likely stage a celebration with the exact details of the event yet to be determined.

Associate Editor / Reporter

