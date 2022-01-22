Hanford loses an estimated $300,000 annually from delinquent utility bills, it was learned at this week's City Council meeting.
In attempting to determine a fair rate to charge residents for water-deposit fees, the council heard from city staff representatives about the rationale for its current fee schedule, which requires residents pay a $248 deposit if they do not set up automatic payments with Hanford.
"When you look at total delinquencies, we're at about $300,000," City Manager Mario Cifuentez informed the council.
Cifuentez addressed a question from Councilmember Art Brieno (Dist. B), who asked if the city has "an idea" of how much unpaid water bills cost Hanford each year.
COVID Comes Up
Brieno inquired specifically about unpaid utility bills resulting from the COVID health-care crisis, which has hurt workers throughout Central Valley and California.
The question stemmed from a broader discussion about utility fees that emerged after city staff requested the council approve a Master Fee Schedule for fiscal year 2021–2022.
Ultimately, the request was tabled, but not before Brieno voiced concerns over the deposit amount expected from city residents to activate "New Water Service."
The city requires that all residents set up monthly automatic withdrawal payments either through an active checking account or ATM card, or pay a $248 deposit up front. The deposit covers approximately three months of water utility fees.
The city's deposit policy has been in place for approximately three years, a staff spokesperson said.
"The policy states that ... if you want to turn service on in the city, you either give us a deposit, or you sign up for automatic payment," the spokesperson said.
"This would impact low-income people the most," Brieno responded. "As it is right now, housing costs and rentals is putting them out, anyway. I think we need to be a little more considerate. We're almost getting like a hospital and a doctor. 'Let me see your insurance ... before we treat you.'"
After informing the council that Hanford incurs about $300,000 in costs resulting from unpaid utility bills, the city manager pointed out the burden falls on residents who pay their bills.
"This is a rate case," Cifuentez said. "So, what certain people don't pay, other people have to pay for them. That's why we set that up that way. So that we made sure everybody paid their fair share."
While acknowledging the revenue problem with unpaid utility bills, Brieno requested the city study losses directly related to economic adversities due to the COVID-19 virus.
Instead of a $248 deposit, Brieno requested the city require residents without automatic payments pay "maybe $150" — or approximately two months of average bills — to have their water activated.
A city staff representative replied: "Typically, what I've seen from other agencies is the deposit required is anywhere from two to three times the average [monthly] bill."
Brieno countered by stating the estimated average utility bill is climbing throughout California.
"That keeps growing because we're going to be increasing the rates," Brieno stated. "Are we going to be looking at, now, $300 [deposits] because our rates are going up?"
A staff spokesperson acknowledged deposits will increase if utility rates go up. However, he reiterated the city loses revenue if it does not charge a three-month deposit to residents without automatic payment schedules.
"We used to charge less," the spokesperson said. "We have to carry the resident, now, for sixty days. By the time we then start the [collections] process at two months, we've lost money."
Brieno was unmoved. "We have to provide service, but by the same token, the 'small guy' that's really trying to stay afloat is" struggling, he said.
Councilmember Amanda Saltray (Dist. A) suggested lowering the deposit to two months of average payments.
Brieno agreed. He made a motion to amend the city's utility payment schedule to $165 for New Water Service. However, there was no second from the two other council members present: Saltray and Vice Mayor Kalish Morrow (Dist. B).
Morrow made clear she is "OK with what was originally presented" to the council, which is to keep the $248 deposit requirement intact for residents who do not OK automatic payments for their monthly utility bills.
Because no vote was held, the issue was tabled until further study, per Brieno's request.
