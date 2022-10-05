Over the last nine years Hanford has seen a 312% increase in calls for service related to incidents involving "vagrants", Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the issue of homelessness.
Sever and Assistant City Manager Jason Waters provided a detailed report to the City Council members with pictures and charts underscoring the information. The issue was also a topic of conversation at a recent City Council candidates forum.
The number of "vagrant incidents" being called into the police department between 2013 and 2022 has escalated, Sever told the Council, noting there was a slight dip in 2018. This year, he said, the department has received 1,142 calls to date.
"This represents, over the course of 10 years, a 312% increase in calls for service," Sever told the Council.
Sever said the number is conservative because it doesn't account for trespassing, burglary, or ambulance calls.
Calls involving homeless individuals include public intoxication, trespassing, loitering, indecent exposure, thefts, vandalism, arson, and rape. Sever said most of the city's murders and rapes are homeless-on-homeless incidents.
While not all homeless individuals are dangerous or a nuisance, Sever said, there are those who pose a serious threat to themselves, the community, and emergency personnel and equipment.
"It is the public policy issue of our day," said Vice Mayor Diane Sharp. "I know the Council would appreciate public input on this issue."
Hanford parks and the downtown area were listed in the report as some of the city's most impacted areas. Park bathrooms are frequently destroyed and in need of repair and downtown businesses are spending money to clean and repair storefronts, he said.
"It's a problem," said Candy Vallin, owner of Candice & Co, a jewelry store. "We'd like the benches [in front of the store] gone because the only people using them are the homeless for relieving themselves. It's sad."
Vallin described several instances of vandalism to both the front and rear entrances to her business. She's also found homeless individuals using drugs in the area surrounding the trash dumpster, she said.
Candice & Co. is not the only downtown business expressing concern.
"Cleaning up after them [the homeless] makes it hard to bring in business," said Kali Dowdy, with Gold Standard Mortgage. "We would also like to see the benches removed."
Bench removal was one of several short-term solutions discussed during the council session. Others included applying security measures to the public park restrooms to prevent vandalism.
Hanford currently employs two full-time police officers on its HART team. Officers Mark Carrillo and Keith Smith are a consistent presence within Hanford's homeless community to provide a familiar face and build trust with homeless individuals.
But the city isn't alone in working on a long-term solution to the homeless problem. The Kings Gospel Mission offers several options for the homeless community.
The Christian-based homeless rescue mission provides recovery and job skills training and offers food, housing, and shelter through two overnight facilities. One houses up to 20 men while the other houses six women.
The Mission is also developing the South Hanford Courtyard Community on 10th Avenue, and a women's and children's facility on the corner of Katherine and Irwin streets, behind Hannah's House.
Courtyard Community will provide 20 single-family houses and is being coordinated through the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance and Coordinated Entry System. The women's and children's facility will provide both short-term and long-term shelter. Both projects are expected to open in 2023.