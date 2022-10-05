Over the last nine years Hanford has seen a 312% increase in calls for service related to incidents involving "vagrants", Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the issue of homelessness.

Sever and Assistant City Manager Jason Waters provided a detailed report to the City Council members with pictures and charts underscoring the information. The issue was also a topic of conversation at a recent City Council candidates forum.

The number of "vagrant incidents" being called into the police department between 2013 and 2022 has escalated, Sever told the Council, noting there was a slight dip in 2018. This year, he said, the department has received 1,142 calls to date.

