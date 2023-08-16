Hanford’s City Council has unanimously approved the purchase of four electric Ford E-Transit-350 cargo vans to be used by the City’s building inspectors as mobile workstations.

Each van will cost $66,705.38 and carries an additional estimated upfitting cost of $10,000, for a total cost of over $300,000.

However, the City will be putting in $80,000 in grant funding from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, which was designated for the purchase of vehicles which use “alternative fuel.”

