Hanford’s City Council has unanimously approved the purchase of four electric Ford E-Transit-350 cargo vans to be used by the City’s building inspectors as mobile workstations.
Each van will cost $66,705.38 and carries an additional estimated upfitting cost of $10,000, for a total cost of over $300,000.
However, the City will be putting in $80,000 in grant funding from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, which was designated for the purchase of vehicles which use “alternative fuel.”
“There’s a need within the building department to upgrade and update some of their vehicles, so we thought this might be a good opportunity to take advantage of that grant,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Waters.
Once upfitted, inspectors using the vans can access power, a laptop, internet and will have an area to review plans inside the cargo area of the vehicle.
According to Waters, inspectors already spend the majority of their workdays out of the office, either on inspections or working from vehicles in order to find specific documents or utilize certain pieces of equipment.
“The goal of these mobile workspace vans would be increased convenience for the inspectors themselves,” Waters said. “It also gives them more of an ability to work on-site instead of in the office. It gives them access to documents and ultimately quicker turnaround for customers.”
The Council also unanimously approved the addition of two police officer positions for the police department and the addition of a new patrol vehicle.
Funding for the new positions and vehicle comes from the Citizens’ Option for Public Safety program, also known as COPS, and will bring the number of officers in the department to 65. The COPS program funding is designated only for use by law enforcement.
Both positions will be paid for by the funding for approximately three to five years, according to Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever.
The Council also approved 4-1 an amended contract with the Hanford Joint Union High School District for four school resource officers at a cost of $392,000, with the condition that city staff would work with the school district to create a system for how officers are paid for their time at school sporting events.
The new contract differs from previous agreements between the district and the city, as the school district is now on the hook for paying $498 a day per officer for summer school coverage.
Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis voted against the contract, looking for a more concrete system to cover officers’ time at school sporting events.
“I’m not opposed to the agreement as presented, except I would like to see, make sure that there’s at least an addendum covering that area,” Kairis said. “I struggle to see why we would spend City money putting officers at those events.”
In a study session before the meeting, city staff presented some of the requirements for a permit system for basketball hoops in the public right-of-way in residential areas in Hanford.
Waters described some possible requirements for Hanford residents to acquire a basketball hoop permit as adequate visibility for motorists, the hoop being limited to daylight hours and a requirement to provide the consent of residents of nearby homes.
Council members spoke in favor of maintaining the City ordinance code as-is, which considers portable basketball hoops on the public right-of-way as public encroachments.
“The taxpayers basically own the roads, and I don’t think we should have to give up our rights because someone doesn’t want to move their basketball hoop in and out,” said Councilwoman Diane Sharp. “I would be in favor of sticking with the policy as is.”