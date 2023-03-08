The Hanford City Council on Tuesday approved a $100,000 legal settlement with David Ortiz Alonzo and OK'd an application by Hanford Fire for a federal grant which could save more than $1 million in overtime expenses.
The settlement stemmed from an incident in which Alonzo, who was working as a security guard at Hanford Chrysler, called the police after witnessing a suspect trying to break into a vehicle. A Hanford Police officer responding to the scene released his K-9 partner Krash in an altercation with the suspect.
Krash bit Alonzo instead of the suspect and did not immediately release the hold despite commands to do so, according to the staff report for the Council meeting.
Krash has since retired from the Hanford Police Department due to an injury, according to city Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.
Alonzo underwent two surgeries as a result of his injuries, and is expected to need physical therapy, according to the staff report. The staff report additionally notes Alonzo requested $1.2 million in damages in a complaint against the city. The case against the City will be dismissed with prejudice after receipt of a $750,000 settlement payment.
The City’s lawsuit insurance, PRISM, will pay the $750,000 settlement, but Hanford will still be on the hook for $100,000 in legal fees and costs associated with the case, according to Johnson.
The settlement was discussed during closed session, according to the meeting’s agenda, and approved unanimously as an item on the consent calendar.
The Council also gave the fire department the green light to apply to the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER), which would provide federal funding to help hire six firefighters.
Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass said the department expects to spend $1.2 million in overtime during the 2023 fiscal year and spent approximately $600,000 on overtime in the 2022 fiscal year. If Hanford Fire receives the SAFER grant and hires additional firefighters, overtime expenses would drop below $100,000, according to Pendergrass.
In other business Tuesday, a badge pinning ceremony for Hanford Police officers Robert Parker, Wayne Shoemake and Manuel Pasillas was held. Life saving medals were presented to officers Fabian Avalos and Idalis Rubalcava.
The majority of public speakers during the council meeting continued the opposition to a roundabout planned for the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets.
“Downtown Hanford does not need a roundabout,” Hanford resident Susan Davis said. “You want to ruin Hanford? Put the roundabout in. If you want to keep downtown Hanford downtown Hanford, then say no to this crap."
Prior to the City Council’s regular meeting, a study session looked at how $521,703 in Community Development Block Grant money should be spent. The federal dollars can be used exclusively to benefit low- or moderate-income residents, prevent blight or slums, or be used for urgent needs or emergencies.
The Council expressed support for potentially dedicating $200,000 to an affordable housing project or navigation shelter for Hanford’s unhoused population. The plan city staff ultimately develops for the money will be publicly available for review on the city's website for 30 days beginning on April 10.
The study session included a look at Hanford’s landscape assessment districts with a presentation by Parks and Community Services Director Brad Albert. Albert said that the ultimate goal for the City was to create independent landscape assessment districts which did not need loans from the City to operate.
Albert showed concepts of drought-friendly, lower maintenance “xeriscaping” environments and discussed lowering the level of service or maintenance needs in certain districts.