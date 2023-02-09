Hanford will sublease and upfit 11 pursuit-rated Dodge Durangos at an estimated cost of $896,000 following approval Tuesday by the City Council.

During the meeting the council also heard public comments about a roundabout proposed for downtown Hanford, continued an annexation hearing, and approved the lease of the Hanford Soccer Complex.

With regard to the Dodge Durangos, staff said the sublease agreement between the City and Enterprise Fleet Management would reduce the need for major repairs when using older police vehicles and be more cost effective. Any new vehicles subleased under the agreement will be replaced within five years, but there will be a credit provided to the city for future subleases if the car is replaced before the five-year lease expires.

