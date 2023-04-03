HEROES PARK LAYOUT.jpg
A December 2021 diagram from the City of Hanford designates the location and facilities of Heroes Park.

 Contributed

Hanford’s City Council on Tuesday will consider buying a 40-acre piece of property that will be used for the development of Heroes Park, a fire station and new water tank site.

The City was previously awarded $8.5 million from the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to acquire land for and develop Heroes Park.

The 40 acres to be purchased, at a price of $4.6 million, are located in the northeastern area of Hanford. The property is just south of Grangeville Boulevard and east of 9 ¼ Avenue. Hanford officials had said a tentative agreement had been reached to place Heroes Park at the corner of Florinda and 9 ¼ Avenue in September of last year, but the current agenda states that agreement fell through after extensive negotiations with the owner of the property because of price.

