Hanford’s City Council on Tuesday will consider buying a 40-acre piece of property that will be used for the development of Heroes Park, a fire station and new water tank site.
The 40 acres to be purchased, at a price of $4.6 million, are located in the northeastern area of Hanford. The property is just south of Grangeville Boulevard and east of 9 ¼ Avenue. Hanford officials had said a tentative agreement had been reached to place Heroes Park at the corner of Florinda and 9 ¼ Avenue in September of last year, but the current agenda states that agreement fell through after extensive negotiations with the owner of the property because of price.
If approved, the new land acquisition will be paid for via the park development grant, fire impact funds and water impact fee funds.
The land would be leased back to the sellers rent-free until the City is ready to develop the park. However, the City won’t be responsible for any repairs or improvements while the property is being leased.
The Council will also examine the approval of multiple contracts, including the approval of a contract with Alta Transportation, to create an Active Transportation Plan; a contract with Lechowicz & Tsenh to create a Utility Rate Study for $96,420; and the approval of a contract with Univar for supply and delivery of sodium hypochlorite.
Sodium hypochlorite will be and has been used to clean the City’s water, according to staff. The chemical can eliminate E. coli and cyanotoxins, according to an article published in the National Library of Medicine. Univar will replace the City’s 400 gallon tanks with 750 gallon tanks at no charge as part of the agreement.
Also to be considered Tuesday is purchase by the Hanford Police Department of $32,000 in gym equipment in an attempt to promote officers’ physical and mental health. According to staff, the department received $42,827.04 from the California Board of State and Community Corrections, which must be used on officer wellness.
The 7 p.m. Council meeting will be preceded by a study session at 4 p.m. reviewing an audit of the City of Hanford’s finances for the 2022 fiscal year. The Council will take no action during the study session and will only receive a presentation from members of city staff.
According to the audit, the City of Hanford generated $80,840,016 in revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, up from $78,377,977 in the 2021 fiscal year. The City’s expenses stayed approximately the same across both fiscal years.
Hanford’s General Fund Reserve is projected to be at 6% in the 2023 fiscal year after the City settled a lawsuit with Helena Agri-Enterprises for $12.5 million at the end of January. The City of Hanford’s goal for the reserve fund is to reach 35%, with the agenda for the meeting suggesting that the City should “pursue cost reductions, operational efficiencies, cost recovery, and minimize staffing additions.”