Hanford City Council faces numerous issues, including deciding whether to restructure existing pension obligation bonds for retired employees and appropriating more than $500,000 for its 2021–22 fiscal budget.
Pensions and Shortfalls
Prior to its regular meeting, the City Council met during a study session to consider recommendations from staff regarding pension obligation bonds and approval of an additional $678,000 to the 2021–22 fiscal-year budget.
Staff requested Council provide guidance in pursuing unfunded accrued liability (UAL) restructuring. Specifically, the City is considering entering into an agreement with a bank if a proposal to provide a lower interest rate and acceptable terms can be accepted.
The Council was advised that Hanford's UAL for its CalPERS retirement-benefits plans have grown 42% in the past seven years, from $36 million to an estimated $51 million.
"Annual payments made to amortize the existing CalPERS UAL have grown rapidly from $2.5 million in [fiscal year] 2015 to $2.8 million in FY 2022 and are projected to grow to over $5.3 million by FY 2031," a city staff report states.
Attributing current fiscal sustainability concerns partly to "stock market volatility," city staff recommended considering issuing pension obligation bonds (POBs) "to pay off all or a portion of its UAL."
The stated goal is to demonstrate strong financial planning with "policy-driven decision making."
City staff is asking the Council to consider whether it can obtain better interest rates than the municipality is currently being charged. To that end, staff recommends restructuring the City's debt and improving cash flow to save money.
"This would include hiring an experienced broker-dealer firm, pursuing a bank RFP [request for proposal] process, and coming back to the City Council within a few weeks to present refined options and potential interest rates," the staff report states.
The City Council also is considering a staff recommendation to amend Hanford's general fund (GF) to "support core administrative, public safety and essential services."
A staff report estimates the city's current fiscal-year GF is likely to increase 11% compared to its budgeted amount, representing "an approximate 4% increase" over the previous year.
"The City's highest contributors of revenue are sales tax...and current year secured property taxes," according to the report.
To meet the unanticipated increase, staff recommended Hanford's City Council consider a request for an additional $678,000.
"With Council's approval, adjustments will be made to sales tax revenue to increase budget and appropriate the requested expense line items," the staff report concludes.
Ongoing lawsuit
One key item on the City Council's agenda for its April 5 meeting was a motion to deny a claim for damages in an ongoing lawsuit. The city was sued by a former employee, who charged councilmember Art Brieno harassed her.
Darlene Mata, a former Community Development director with Hanford, filed a lawsuit against the city, Brieno and Councilmember Francisco Ramirez. Mata accused the defendants of discriminating against her on the basis of gender. She is seeking an undisclosed sum in damages.
After a review by the city attorney's office, Hanford has elected to deny the claim for damages.