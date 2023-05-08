The Hanford City Council, during a Tuesday study session, looked at creating uniform lights for Hanford's downtown and potential improvement projects as they relate to the city's budget.
Deputy City Manager Jason Waters said at the study session that it was becoming very difficult for staff to affordably and easily find light poles that were historically accurate and consistent with other lights in the downtown area.
According to Waters, Hanford’s downtown lighting historically had green light standards before changing in the 1970s to the white and gold colors on the streets now.
Waters then showed the City Council a number of designs similar to the poles on the streets today, saying lights could either be the green of the older days or the current white and gold.
The council expressed interest in maintaining the white and gold colors.
The study session also presented a number of capital improvement projects to City Council that could be paid from the City's General Fund including the acquisition of a fire engine for Hanford Fire.
Hanford Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass said at the meeting that one of the department's engines is around 25 years old.
"Last February, when we got the quote, it was $780,000," Pendergrass said. "This February, it was a million."
Pendergrass added that purchasing a fire engine sooner rather than later would allow the City government to lock in the current price, and there could be a 20-24 month lead time on a new vehicle.
Money for a new fire engine would be taken from reserves for other Hanford fire vehicles and reserves for radios within general fund departments.
Staff recommended that the city take on no new positions unless those positions paid the money back in revenue or cost reductions for the city. The report also recommended that the General Fund take on no new capital improvement projects unless absolutely necessary.
Hanford Finance Director Chris Tavarez has said that the City will need to be more constrained on spending from the general fund after the City settled a lawsuit with Helena Agri-Enterprises for $12.5 million, but the settlement will have no impact on City operations immediately.
During the City Council's next study session on May 16, the Council will review other capital improvement projects from funds that don't include the City's general fund.
The City Council also formed a subcommittee during the study session to work with Hanford’s Chamber of Commerce, which will be handling sponsorships at this year’s Winter Wonderland.