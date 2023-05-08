The Hanford City Council, during a Tuesday study session, looked at creating uniform lights for Hanford's downtown and potential improvement projects as they relate to the city's budget.

Deputy City Manager Jason Waters said at the study session that it was becoming very difficult for staff to affordably and easily find light poles that were historically accurate and consistent with other lights in the downtown area.

According to Waters, Hanford’s downtown lighting historically had green light standards before changing in the 1970s to the white and gold colors on the streets now.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you