Traffic Accidents

A screen capture from 4Creek's Local Roadway Safety Plan shows various traffic activity in Hanford. The Parking and Traffic Commission will review the plan on March 23.

 City of Hanford, Contributed

Hanford’s most dangerous intersections, traffic patterns and suggestions for improvement are up for review by the Parking and Traffic Commission on March 23.

The findings are part of the draft Local Roadway Safety Plan, a report prepared by 4Creeks, a Visalia-based civil engineering firm. Hanford’s City Council awarded a contract to 4Creeks for the plan in February of 2022 for $57,000. Local roadway safety plans or equivalents are required to be updated every five years to allow application for certain types of federal funding, according to the California Department of Transportation.

According to the safety plan, 66% of Hanford’s city vehicle crashes occur at intersections. Some of the intersections that saw the most crashes and are classified as high risk, were the intersection of 11th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard, 11th Avenue and Florinda Street, and 12th Avenue and the intersection of Lacey Boulevard.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you