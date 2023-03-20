Hanford’s most dangerous intersections, traffic patterns and suggestions for improvement are up for review by the Parking and Traffic Commission on March 23.
The findings are part of the draft Local Roadway Safety Plan, a report prepared by 4Creeks, a Visalia-based civil engineering firm. Hanford’s City Council awarded a contract to 4Creeks for the plan in February of 2022 for $57,000. Local roadway safety plans or equivalents are required to be updated every five years to allow application for certain types of federal funding, according to the California Department of Transportation.
According to the safety plan, 66% of Hanford’s city vehicle crashes occur at intersections. Some of the intersections that saw the most crashes and are classified as high risk, were the intersection of 11th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard, 11th Avenue and Florinda Street, and 12th Avenue and the intersection of Lacey Boulevard.
The intersections saw 29, 27 and 23 crashes respectively between 2015 and 2019. Crashes occurred most frequently between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.
The plan compares Hanford’s traffic safety statistics to other cities with similar populations using data from the California Office of Traffic Safety. In a comparison of 105 cities, Hanford ranked in the bottom 30 cities in fatal or injury crashes involving a motorcycle, alcohol or pedestrians. Hanford was rated in the upper half of cities, however, when looking at crashes in which people were killed or injured at night.
The plan recommends improving intersection safety, reducing speed-related crashes, improving pedestrian safety, reducing wrong side-of-the-road bicycle crashes and reducing impaired driving to improve Hanford’s roads. Suggested improvements to accomplish some of the goals include adding lighting, improving intersection hardware, modified signal phasing and timing and increased enforcement and citations.
The cost for recommended safety improvements could be in excess of $1 million when looking at all high-risk areas within the city, although the report suggests that Hanford should seek external funding and lists a variety of potential sources. The sources include grants and programs from the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the California Department of Transportation.
If the commission recommends to approve of the plan it will be circulated to the public, according to a staff report. After the plan is revised, the final version of the document will come before Hanford’s City Council.
The Parking and Traffic Commission will also recognize the board’s newest commissioners during the meeting, which is the first in several months due to lack of a quorum. Orie Rubalcava was reappointed to the commission Jan. 17, while new commissioners Scott Goddard and Bert Parolini were appointed to the commission on Feb. 21.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m.