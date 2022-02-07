The deadline for submitting redistricting maps to the City of Hanford is approaching soon. The revised deadline for Hanford residents to submit their proposed redistricting maps is Feb. 18.
Proposed maps will be reviewed and then published on Feb. 23. Federal and state laws require every city to provide residents an opportunity to draft a proposed redistricting map.
"It's a requirement every ten years, after the U.S. census, that cities have to go through the redistricting process," explained Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. "Two hundred and five days prior to the November election [April 17, 2022], the requirement is that each of the districts have relatively the same number of people."
The tool for drawing and submitting redistricting maps for Hanford can be found online at: www.cityofhanfordca.com.
Visitors should click "Learn More" under the "Redistricting" heading on the city's landing page: Scroll down on the left side and click "Online Mapping Tool."
"Our consultant has already drawn two maps," Cifuentez said, "but we're in the process now where the public can draw their own maps. We are encouraging and accepting proposed draft maps through Feb. 18."
As of Feb. 6, 2022, only two maps had been submitted, according to the City Clerk's office.
At a Hanford City Council meeting a few weeks ago, Cifuentez said he would work with staff to make sure the mapping tool appears more prominently on the city's website after a citizen pointed out the tool was difficult to find online.
"A lot of folks want to be involved through the mapping process," said Chenyne Strawn of Hanford, who complained the redistricting mapping tool was difficult to find on the city's website. "I don't think this is going to fly through the community.
"I don't know who dropped the ball on this," Strawn continued, "but one way or another it's unfair to the public."
Complexities of Redistricting
As Cifuentez noted, federal and state laws require each district to be approximately the same population and the area be contiguous, or interconnected.
Cifuentez gave an example of a district in Hanford that saw significant population growth over the past 10 years.
"Because of the number of houses that were built in the city," he said, "one [district] had over 14,000 [people] and one district had less than 11,000."
The redistricting requirements are intended to address these imbalances by requiring municipalities to draw maps of approximately the same population in each district.
The purpose of the website mapping tool is to give voters an opportunity to participate in the redistricting process and submit input.
"I've played with the tool to look at a couple of the drawings that might work," Cifuentez said. "One of the things we do when we review the draft maps is to make sure each of the council members resides in their own district."
The goal is to ensure residents within a given district do not inadvertently submit a redistricting map proposal that places their existing council member in a different district.
"We encourage everybody to draw maps and submit them," Cifuentez said. "We would rather have more input than not enough ... I would encourage people who have the time to do it to try and come up with their own maps."
A public hearing with be held during the Hanford City Council meeting on March 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. to review and consider draft maps submitted by the public.
