“This is how we feel a lot, is handcuffed,” Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the City’s efforts to address homelessness.
“They ask us to go do this, but we don’t have the resources to do what everyone wants us to do,” he said.
Sever praised the department’s Homeless Action Resource Team for their work, but predicted that the effectiveness of his department’s approach to working with homeless people would be diluted if the population of unhoused people grows.
Sever sought a coordinated response to homelessness.
“We want to help them [homeless people], but there’s nowhere that all these services are brought together,” Sever said. “If we have a homeless person who’s mentally ill, they have to stop over here or over there. There’s no one-stop-shop. They have to travel all over the city.”
Sever also pointed out in the presentation that there are no camping ordinances in the city for police to enforce because the city doesn’t have a low-barrier homeless shelter.
According to a summary of the majority opinion in the Ninth Circuit Court case Martin v. Boise, court staff in September 2018 stated that ordinances against camping in the public right-of-way are a violation of a homeless resident’s constitutional rights, specifically their Eighth Amendment right to avoid cruel or unusual punishment, when they don’t have access to alternative shelter.
Hanford could enforce a camping ordinance if people who were camping in the public right-of-way had easy access to a low-barrier shelter.
A shelter classified as low-barrier has minimal requirements for an unhoused person to enter, according to a definition by Colorado-based Springs Rescue Mission. Shelter residents can often bring possessions, pets and their partners onto the site of a low-barrier shelter, according to the California Government Code.
Sever said fear that a homeless population would move into Hanford as a response to building a low-barrier shelter is “not a good excuse anymore,” and predicted that the City’s homeless population would grow in coming years.
“To me, it’s more compassionate to put them in a shelter where they have access to food, mental health, all those things that could actually help them than to leave them sleeping,” Sever said.
The Council voted 4-1 May 15, with Mayor Travis Paden voting no, to approve a $521,703 Community Development Block Grant that allocated $200,000 towards a navigation center. The navigation center was described in the grant as part food-bank, part navigation center, but City Manager Mario Cifuentez emphasized when the grant was approved that no specific project had begun at that time.
According to the Homeless and Housing Strategies for California, a California-based non-profit, a navigation center is defined as a facility that provides temporary room and board with limited barriers to entry.
Sever noted that a large number of parolees released into Hanford are immediately released into homelessness.
“Right now, I get a list of parolees that come across my desk when they are released into our community,” Sever said. “At least half are being released transient.”
“That’s really sad,” Sever added. “It’s sad for the people being let out, and it’s sad for society, because what do they really expect them to do?”
Homeless Action Resource Team member and Hanford police officer Mark Carillo, urged action sooner rather than later, saying that Hanford’s Police Department had received over 1,500 calls related to vagrancy in 2022.
“Let’s get the ball rolling now,” Carillo said. “Let’s not have a meeting, then a subcommittee, then everything else, let’s do something now and start it off.”