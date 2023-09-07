Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever

Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever, who began working for the Hanford Police Department in 1997, is pictured in this headshot

 Contributed by the City of Hanford

Hanford’s Police Chief Parker Sever is expected to vacate his position in Hanford to accept a new position as the chief of police in Heber City, Utah.

Heber City, population 17,290 as of the 2021 census, is the county seat of Wasatch County in Utah. It’s located just south of Park City and roughly 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

Sever, who first started working with the Hanford police department in February of 1997 before being promoted to police chief in 2015, said he wanted to move to Utah to be closer to family, including his daughter and sister.

