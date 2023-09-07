Hanford’s Police Chief Parker Sever is expected to vacate his position in Hanford to accept a new position as the chief of police in Heber City, Utah.
Heber City, population 17,290 as of the 2021 census, is the county seat of Wasatch County in Utah. It’s located just south of Park City and roughly 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.
Sever, who first started working with the Hanford police department in February of 1997 before being promoted to police chief in 2015, said he wanted to move to Utah to be closer to family, including his daughter and sister.
He added that he would miss the people and citizens of Hanford.
“Every time I think of Hanford, I think of home,” Sever said. “That won’t change. I look forward to coming back and visiting sometimes. Hanford has been so welcoming, and everyone has been amazing to deal with. We have some of the best officers I’ve ever worked with.”
According to TownLift, a Park City-based news source, Sever will officially begin contract negotiations with Heber City under the condition he passes a Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training certification test on Sept. 13 after a Heber City Council meeting Wednesday night.
Sever’s start date in Heber City will also be decided after the successful completion of the certification test.
In Hanford, the recruitment process will likely include the evaluation of applicants through two panels, one created from law enforcement experts and another consisting of local community members, according to Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez.
Cifuentez said he was sad to see Sever leave but also described the new position as a unique opportunity for Sever and his family.
“He’s been an integral part of our management team since I’ve been in Hanford,” Cifuentez said. “I tell people frequently that we were able to weather the COVID pandemic as well as anyone specifically because of him.”