Church Site Plan

A site plan for a former-theater that could be converted into a church is included in the Planning Commission agenda.

 Contributed by the City of Hanford

A project that would convert a former theater into a church will be considered by the Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday. 

The site is located at 136 North 11th Ave., near Big Lots. An operational statement submitted to the City by First Pentecostal Church Pastor Gaylen Cantrell said the First Pentecostal Church had first purchased the property in 2012.

Cantrell wrote in his statement that he believed that the converted church would “be something that we can all be proud of” after its remodel is completed.

