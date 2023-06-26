A project that would convert a former theater into a church will be considered by the Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The site is located at 136 North 11th Ave., near Big Lots. An operational statement submitted to the City by First Pentecostal Church Pastor Gaylen Cantrell said the First Pentecostal Church had first purchased the property in 2012.
Cantrell wrote in his statement that he believed that the converted church would “be something that we can all be proud of” after its remodel is completed.
Another automatic car wash could also be constructed on the south side of Hanford. The facility, is planned to be constructed at 1726 Glendale Ave., across the street from Denny’s. Planners will look at a request to make an exception to the municipal code allowing the car wash to be constructed with fewer parking spaces than are typically required.
Normally, the facility would have to be built with 14 parking stalls, but a requested variation asks for the car wash to be built with seven instead.
The Commission will also consider a request which would allow rotating mobile vendors and food trucks to permanently operate at Plan B Taphouse.
Preliminary site plans for the project show that food trucks would set up on the property’s parking spaces and driveway, while carts and pop-ups would set up in the property’s beer garden area.
The Commission will meet on June 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on 400 North Douty St.