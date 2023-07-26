Hanford’s Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional-use permit request which would allow Tilted Athletic Facility to sell beer in a separate, on-site lounge room.

According to a staff report of the meeting’s agenda, Tilted Athletic Facility applied to the planning commission to sell beer, but not wine or other distilled spirits, in a small "tap room" in a separate area inside the facility. The tap room consists of televisions, a lounge area, a golf simulator machine and finger foods.

While the lounge is open to members of Tilted Athletic Facility under 21, the staff report said that Tilted staff members would verify age through identification and monitor members consuming alcohol to avoid accidents arising from misuse of exercise equipment.

Live Oak Plot Plan

A plot plan of a house proposed to be in the Live Oak Residential Area in Hanford. 

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you