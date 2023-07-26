Hanford’s Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional-use permit request which would allow Tilted Athletic Facility to sell beer in a separate, on-site lounge room.
According to a staff report of the meeting’s agenda, Tilted Athletic Facility applied to the planning commission to sell beer, but not wine or other distilled spirits, in a small "tap room" in a separate area inside the facility. The tap room consists of televisions, a lounge area, a golf simulator machine and finger foods.
While the lounge is open to members of Tilted Athletic Facility under 21, the staff report said that Tilted staff members would verify age through identification and monitor members consuming alcohol to avoid accidents arising from misuse of exercise equipment.
Under the City of Hanford’s zoning requirements, Tilted Athletic Facility was required to apply for a Conditional-Use Permit in order to sell alcohol and receive a liquor license from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The license from the Department of Beverage Control could only be received after the conditional-use permit was approved.
The Planning Commission also approved six variances to the municipal code which would allow construction for the Live Oak residential area to continue.
The Live Oak residential area is a planned series of new homes, currently under construction. Located on the south side of Hanford near Hume Avenue, the homes are planned to consist of both single and double story entries. Prices for the residences start in the “low $400s,” according to a website for Century Communities, which is developing the project.
Six requests to Hanford’s municipal code were filed with the Planning Commission to reduce the amount of distance between the houses and the public right-of-way to seven feet, compared to the 10 feet usually required.
A Notice of Exemption requesting to make an exception to the municipal code for one of the variances, signed by Hanford Senior Planner Gabrielle Myers, said that the project “will not result in cumulative impacts of successive projects of the same type in the same place, is not located within or near a scenic highway, road, or corridor, is not located on a hazardous waste site, and does not involve any change to a historical resource.”