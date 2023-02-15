The Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday was told that a project by developer DR Horton to construct 457 single-family homes, if approved, is tentatively set for completion by the end of 2025.

The new subdivision would be constructed adjacent to 10½ Avenue to the west and between Hanford-Armona Road and Houston Avenue, according to city staff.

The construction is estimated to take approximately two years and will be broken into six phases. The first phase will see construction on 106 lots, the second 65 lots, the third 78 lots, the fourth will build 67 lots, the fifth will build 67 lots and the final phase will build 69 lots.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you