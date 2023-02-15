The Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday was told that a project by developer DR Horton to construct 457 single-family homes, if approved, is tentatively set for completion by the end of 2025.
The new subdivision would be constructed adjacent to 10½ Avenue to the west and between Hanford-Armona Road and Houston Avenue, according to city staff.
The construction is estimated to take approximately two years and will be broken into six phases. The first phase will see construction on 106 lots, the second 65 lots, the third 78 lots, the fourth will build 67 lots, the fifth will build 67 lots and the final phase will build 69 lots.
Commissioners heard public discussion and provided comments during the public scoping meeting looking at an environmental impact review of the area. City staff preliminarily identified transportation as an item that could be affected by the new development and opened up discussion for commission members to ask questions or provide comment on the scope of the environmental review.
Commissioner Dennis Ham questioned whether the commission could effectively discuss the consequences of a traffic study without also discussing the details of the project itself. Ham pointed out inconsistencies in materials provided to commission members, including the repetition of certain street names on maps, and was concerned about the ability of police and first responders to easily access the neighborhood.
City staff said that repeating street names are often just placeholders in early maps. A representative for developer DR Horton said during the meeting that an updated version of the map with new street names had already been developed and submitted to the city.
Ham also asked whether the effect of constructing a large number homes on local hydrology and air quality would be considered in the environmental review beyond just the neighborhood’s effect on traffic. City staff replied that the city had sufficient ability to provide water to the area, and hydrology and air quality would both be addressed in the environmental review.
The public can submit comment on the scope of the environmental review by emailing Senior Planner Gabrielle Myers at gmyers@cityofhanfordca.com or sending mail to the City of Hanford directly until March 4.
There will be further opportunities for public comment as the Environmental Impact Review and the project as a whole progress. After a draft of the Environmental Impact Review has been prepared, there will be another 45 day period where the public can provide comment to city staff.
The City’s Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.