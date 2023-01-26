Hanford's Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a 21-acre subdivision on the south side of Hanford Armona Road comprised of 95 lots for single-family homes.
The subdivision is located on the south side of Hanford Armona Road, between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue. It will be zoned as a low-density residential neighborhood and has a floating designation for a future school in the area.
Members of the commission voted unanimously to approve the project, with Chair Commissioner Jacob Sanchez absent.
Commissioner Dennis Ham voiced some concerns about the project before the vote, noting that some of the street names on the tentative map offered to commissioners in the staff report were very similar to other streets. An example, Ham said, is a road labeled Springcrest Drive, which he pointed out was similar to an existing road in Hanford named Springcrest Street.
City staff responded that the developers were aware of the similar names and said that the tentative map could be changed as the project progressed.
Civil engineer Alex Dwiggins, who worked with developer DR Horton on the subdivision request, said during the meeting's public comment session that a dedicated left hand turn lane would be added to Hanford Armona Road going westbound to accommodate the subdivision.
Each residential lot will have a footage ranging between 5,000 and 12,000 square feet. The average footage for the lots is 5,788 square feet.
Melody Haigh, Hanford resident and representative for DR Horton, said during public comment that houses in the area would have prices between $377,000 and $397,000.
Hanford's Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The commission will meet next on Feb. 14.