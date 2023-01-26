Hanford Armona Road
An empty lot on the corner of 12th Avenue and Hanford Armona Road.

 Gary Feinstein/The Sentinel

Hanford's Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a 21-acre subdivision on the south side of Hanford Armona Road comprised of 95 lots for single-family homes.

The subdivision is located on the south side of Hanford Armona Road, between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue. It will be zoned as a low-density residential neighborhood and has a floating designation for a future school in the area. 

Members of the commission voted unanimously to approve the project, with Chair Commissioner Jacob Sanchez absent.

