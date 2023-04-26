Hanford's Planning Commission has unanimously approved a permit request which will allow Family HealthCare Network to construct a 15,000 square foot clinic on the south side of Hanford. 

"Our goal has always been to offer easily accessible, high-quality health care for everyone in the communities we serve," said Family Healthcare Network President and CEO Kerry Hydash in a statement. "The new health center represents an expansion of that care in Kings County."

Workers from Meyers Constructors, a Fresno-based contractor, were on-site east of the intersection of 12th and West Hayden avenues around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you