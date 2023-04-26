Hanford's Planning Commission has unanimously approved a permit request which will allow Family HealthCare Network to construct a 15,000 square foot clinic on the south side of Hanford.
"Our goal has always been to offer easily accessible, high-quality health care for everyone in the communities we serve," said Family Healthcare Network President and CEO Kerry Hydash in a statement. "The new health center represents an expansion of that care in Kings County."
Workers from Meyers Constructors, a Fresno-based contractor, were on-site east of the intersection of 12th and West Hayden avenues around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Designers working for Family HealthCare Network had to apply for a conditional-use permit to build the clinic, which was incompatible with existing zoning for the area.
According to Hydash, the company is aiming for construction to be completed on the facility by November of this year. A staff report for Tuesday's meeting showed that the clinic will have an on-site water retention facility and a community garden.
During the meeting Tuesday night, Commissioner Dennis Ham asked about the facility's hours of operation and and how the walk-in clinic would handle its refuse.
"Since this is a medical facility, I would say there would probably be some kind of hazardous materials generated," Ham said. "I don't know where that might be handled any differently."
Eric McConnaughey, an architect with EBM Design Group working on the clinic, said that medical waste would be held on-site until a special company came to dispose of the waste. McConnaughey added the clinic would not be open 24 hours and likely be closed on Sundays.
City staff also said the method of waste disposal and hours of operation for the clinic would not affect whether the clinic would be compatible with existing zoning.
Hanford resident Bob Ramos and former Hanford Parks and Recreation Commissioner Cheyne Strawn said they did not oppose the project but questioned why construction at clinic site had started before the owners received a permit.
"My concern is that you are deciding the issue on this clinic, however, there is foundation that has already been placed along the pipe and everything else that is there," Strawn said.
City staff clarified that although a foundation was already being created, the commission was still responsible for approving the conditional use permit for the clinic. If the commission decided to deny the permit, then anything constructed on the property would be confined to the typical uses allowed by that area's zoning.