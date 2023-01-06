Hanford's Parks and Recreation Commission will review a permit to remove two large dying oak trees at 502 W. Grangeville Blvd. during its Monday meeting.
Dias Law Firm, the property owners, requested the trees be cut down, noting that they present a threat to public safety. Michael Dias, owner of the property at 502 W. Grangeville and founder of Dias Law Firm, said he wanted to keep the trees around but drew the line when they started becoming dangerous.
“It’s a safety issue here now,” Michael Dias said. “I have people in my office.”
Per the meeting’s agenda, park staff has evaluated the trees and agrees with Dias Law Firm’s assessment that the trees should be removed because they pose a threat to public safety.
Dias owns both 502 W. Grangeville and the adjacent property, 510 W. Grangeville, and said that he plans to at least plant one new oak tree in an upcoming remodel of 510 W. Grangeville. Dias said he planted two other new oak trees in the last 15 years on the properties, both of which are doing well.
The Commission will also review the challenges and successes Hanford’s Parks and Recreation division has faced throughout 2022. Although the commission notes that progress has been made with staffing, the agenda notes that ongoing vacancies put a strain on the parks department.
Any member of the public will be given opportunity for a three minute comment at the beginning of the meeting to bring attention to any issue not on the agenda, or to comment on one of the agenda items.
The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 315 N. Douty St.