Hanford’s City Council approved a contract with Interwest Consulting Group Tuesday for engineering and design services that include evaluating whether it's possible to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets.
The contract was approved 4-1, with Councilmember Lou Martinez opposed.
Deputy City Manager Jason Waters said after the meeting that alternatives to the roundabout — the council approved an option calling for two 4-way stops and a roundabout on Dec. 20 last year — will be examined during the design process.
Waters said that Interwest would know early in the process whether a roundabout will work at the intersection, and added that the hope was that surveying work would be finished in two to three months after the contract is signed.
Design tasks for Interwest identified in the City’s request for proposal include new storm drainage, new sidewalks, ADA ramps and reducing Douty Street's lanes from four to two to create new diagonal parking.
The request for proposal describes a roundabout at Seventh and Douty as one of many "required project improvements," and states the project would involve constructing a roundabout at the intersection.
Among the questions asked of the three engineering firms vying for the contract was how they would handle developing a roundabout downtown while maintaining Hanford's historical nature.
Waters said the request for proposal included the statements and questions because not every engineering firm is capable of designing a roundabout.
"A roundabout is one type of intersection you don't typically see," Waters said. "If you go through intersections in town, you have hundreds of four-way stops and signalized intersections. Roundabouts, we wanted to make sure if we wanted to go through with that direction, that the consulting firm had the ability, and quite frankly, past experience."
Dec. 20 study session
During the study session on Dec. 20, the City Council directed city staff to put out a request for proposal for what was called Scenario 3. The vote was 4-1 with Martinez voting no.
Scenario 3 outlined a project that included a roundabout on Seventh and Douty streets and “lane diets,” which would narrow Douty Street from four lanes to two lanes between Sixth and Eighth streets.
Martinez has consistently opposed a roundabout at Seventh and Douty, saying he believes the money could be better used for other projects, like repairing sidewalks. He maintains that position.
“The only reason I voted against the consultant group was because it included a roundabout,” Martinez said this week.
“I don’t see how it would work or how it would make the intersection any safer,” Martinez added. “Contrary to that, I think it would make it more dangerous. Cutting down traffic on Douty from two lanes to one lane would create a backup.”
Mayor Travis Paden said in January that he voted for a roundabout at Seventh and Douty to protect Hanford from any legal liability and leave money open for other improvements downtown. He voted yes on the contract with Interwest Consulting Group because, he said, he believes it's a fresh start for the project.
Paden said Friday a roundabout is low on his priority list after conversations with downtown business owners following the December vote. He said the business owners were never consulted about the first traffic study presented to City Council, and added that he realized the city would be shielded by design immunity until 2042.
Design immunity is a legal concept that says a city is protected from certain litigation if an engineer backs the safety of an intersection.
Because of these factors Paden has stepped back from the roundabout concept, he said.
“My priority is for, first of all, ADA sidewalks, because that’s potential litigation in the future too if they’re not ADA compliant,” Paden said. “The storm drains haven’t been addressed. I think they’re 50, 60 years old, so our sidewalks are terrible. That could be another liability if we don’t get those fixed. So, to be honest with you, a roundabout is the farthest down the list.”
Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis was also influenced by the idea of design immunity in his first vote, saying in January that he voted for a roundabout to shield the city from legal peril and because more roundabouts could be added if a first circle was successful.
He re-emphasized after Tuesday's meeting that he believes no definitive decision has been made about the downtown Hanford project.
Councilmember Kalish Morrow has said she believed a vote for a roundabout at Seventh and Douty was backed by statistics and research. She said in February that while the public would dislike the improvement at first, the majority of the public would come to approve of the roundabout.
Morrow declined a request for comment this week, saying she made any points she wants to make about Interwest Consulting Group clear during the Council meeting on Tuesday.
Councilmember Diane Sharp said that like a lot of Hanford residents, she thought the downtown intersections would be too small for roundabouts.
"But I trusted Peters (an engineering company that created the first traffic study) to know their business," Sharp said in a written statement Friday. "With a design contract now in place, I'm excited to move on to the next phase of the downtown project."
What comes next
Waters said the consultant would get construction and traffic data to analyze the pros and cons of different types of intersections.
"We'll do the survey, utility locations, what the grades of the roads and the sidewalks are, all those types of things," Waters said. "Then we are also doing public outreach, meetings with elected officials and stakeholders at that time. They're going to want to have input as well on the design. Then we make a determination based on the input and the data what direction the actual plans will be."
Once the design plans are complete, Waters has said the City will put out a request for proposal for contractors to build the project. Waters had previously given a rough estimate for construction beginning in 2025.