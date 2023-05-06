Hanford’s City Council approved a contract with Interwest Consulting Group Tuesday for engineering and design services that include evaluating whether it's possible to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets.

The contract was approved 4-1, with Councilmember Lou Martinez opposed.

Deputy City Manager Jason Waters said after the meeting that alternatives to the roundabout — the council approved an option calling for two 4-way stops and a roundabout on Dec. 20 last year — will be examined during the design process.

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you